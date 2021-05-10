Atlanta Dream Hire Franchise's 1st All-Black, All-Female Broadcast Team

Donald Traill/Associated Press

The Atlanta Dream announced their broadcast crew for the 2021 WNBA season, which will be the franchise's first all-Black and all-female announce team.

LaChina Robinson and Tabitha Turner will work as color analysts, with Angel Gray and Autumn Johnson filling out the group.

Robinson had previously spent 11 seasons on the commentary table for the Dream. The franchise chose to move on from Robinson and play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun ahead of the 2019 season, with High Post Hoops' Howard Megdal reporting they would've had to accept a 35 percent pay cut to remain in their roles.

Ownership of the Dream has since changed hands, with majority governor Larry Gottesdiener leading a group that includes former guard Renee Montgomery.

"When Renee called me about coming back to the Dream it was a no-brainer," Robinson said in the team's announcement Monday. "There is a palpable energy around the WNBA and the city of Atlanta that is undeniable. I'm honored to be a part of what the Dream is building under new leadership in this historic 25th season of the league."

Gray previously worked for the franchise in 2015 and 2016 as well. The Stone Mountain, Georgia, native works as the Cleveland Cavaliers' sideline reporter.

Turner and Johnson also have ties to the region. Turner played for the Georgia Tech women's basketball team before covering a number of sports in the Atlanta area. Johnson is from the state and attended Kennesaw State prior to earning her current gig as a host and reporter for the NBA 2K League.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Dream will open their season at home Friday against the Connecticut Sun.