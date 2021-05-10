Edinson Cavani, Manchester United Agree on Contract Extension Until 2022

Shaun Botterill/Associated Press

Manchester United and veteran forward Edinson Cavani have agreed to a one-year contract extension for next season, the club announced Monday.

"Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents," Cavani said. "I feel a deep bond with my teammates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day, and I know that, together, we can achieve special things."

"I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field," he added. "I've not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd, and that is something that I cannot wait to do."

