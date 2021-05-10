X

    Edinson Cavani, Manchester United Agree on Contract Extension Until 2022

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Shaun Botterill/Pool via AP)
    Shaun Botterill/Associated Press

    Manchester United and veteran forward Edinson Cavani have agreed to a one-year contract extension for next season, the club announced Monday. 

    "Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents," Cavani said. "I feel a deep bond with my teammates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day, and I know that, together, we can achieve special things."

    "I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field," he added. "I've not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd, and that is something that I cannot wait to do."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Barca Board Has 'Growing Doubts' About Koeman

      Barca Board Has 'Growing Doubts' About Koeman
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Board Has 'Growing Doubts' About Koeman

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Juventus Faces Explusion from Serie A

      Italian FA warns Juve they 'cannot participate' if they don't withdraw from Super League

      Juventus Faces Explusion from Serie A
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Juventus Faces Explusion from Serie A

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Juve Discussing Pirlo's Future

      Milan defeat may have been the manager's last chance

      Juve Discussing Pirlo's Future
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Juve Discussing Pirlo's Future

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia

      Haaland Could Train on Tuesday

      Dortmund hope he'll be fit for Thursday's DFB-Pokal final

      Haaland Could Train on Tuesday
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Haaland Could Train on Tuesday

      Bulinews
      via Bulinews