Dark Horses, Best Bets, Award Favorites and More from 2021 NFL Draft Class

4 of 5

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

First-round quarterbacks Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones will eventually earn the chance to start for the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, respectively, but none of those three are favored to start Week 1.

Here's a breakdown of Week 1 starting quarterback odds for those three teams.

49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo (-278), Trey Lance (+220)

With this, you're basically betting that the 49ers will/won't trade Garoppolo, or that he or Lance will/won't get hurt. It'd be pretty shocking if they kept Garoppolo and then benched him in favor of Lance just based on training camp and the preseason, and it doesn't look as though they're desperate to move Jimmy G.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer spoke about the Niners' plans on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, per Boston.com:



"The decision to go with Trey Lance I think basically moved Jimmy Garoppolo further off the market. I think at that point the 49ers knew, and Kyle knew, we probably have to at least preserve the ability to redshirt our rookie quarterback for a year, because it's Trey Lance and not Mac Jones. I can't imagine the 49ers would be going out there and actively trying to make a deal for Jimmy Garoppolo unless the compensation coming back was absolutely overwhelming."

So Garoppolo seems like the only reasonable bet, which explains why the payout is so weak there.

Bears: Andy Dalton (-200), Justin Fields (+180)

Nick Foles is technically also a factor here at +1100, since there's a scenario in which Dalton gets injured or loses the job but the Bears still decide Fields isn't ready to start Week 1.

Still, the rookie's +180 odds are tempting considering how desperate this Chicago regime appears to be. General manager Ryan Pace says Dalton remains the starter and that the focus is on developing Fields, but this is the same team that proudly made it look as though Dalton was its man about a month before trading up nine spots to take Fields.

If the No. 11 overall pick stuns throughout the summer, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see him under center Week 1.

Patriots: Cam Newton (-286), Mac Jones (+300)

Jones is a lot more pro-ready than Lance and is thus a lot more tempting here at +300. Still, you'd likely be betting on a Newton injury, because Bill Belichick has made it pretty clear that the 32-year-old remains the Patriots' QB1 for now.

Belichick grouped Jones with Jarrett Stidham, which is sort of ridiculous but also interesting. The 2019 fourth-round pick's +800 odds also explain why Jones has lower odds of earning the starting job in New England than Lance does in San Francisco, where nobody's betting on Josh Rosen (+3300) or Nate Sudfeld (+4000).

Jones might be worth a low-value shot in the dark here.