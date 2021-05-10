NFL Free-Agency Rumors: Shaquem Griffin Draws Interest from Multiple Teams

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Free-agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin has reportedly drawn interest from "multiple teams," according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 2018 fifth-round draft pick has spent the past three years with the Seattle Seahawks, appearing in 46 games, although much of his action has come on special teams. He has 25 tackles and one sack in his three-year career.

Griffin—whose left hand was amputated as a child—could transition to becoming a full-time pass-rusher in his next location, per Pelissero.

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Griffin played 441 snaps on special teams and 146 snaps on defense, per Pro Football Reference. Seattle cut him last September but then signed him to the practice squad, and he worked his way back to the active roster.

The 25-year-old saw a different role in 2020, playing 113 defensive snaps compared to 65 on special teams.

Seattle also brought him on a blitz 27 times compared to nine in his first two seasons, and he notched his first sack and two quarterback knockdowns.

With more opportunities to attack the quarterback, Griffin could take advantage of the speed and athleticism he displayed in college. The linebacker had 18.5 sacks over his final two years at UCF and was named the 2016 AAC Defensive Player of the Year. He also ran a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A fresh start with a new team could lead to a breakout season in 2021.