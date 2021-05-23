X

    Rays' Kevin Kiermaier Has Eye Irritation from His Eyelash: 'Feels Like... Sand'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2021

    Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier stands in center field after his throw to home plate was not in time to prevent Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson scoring from third on Mitch Moreland's sacrifice fly during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    Steve Nesius/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left Saturday's 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays after suffering a scratched left eye because of his eyelash. 

    Kiermaier told reporters it felt like he had sand in his eye:

    "A couple minutes in, I was like, dang it, I got an eyelash in my eye. There was an eyelash in there and then we rinsed my eye, and then it disappeared or kind of went into one of these crevices or whatever. Once that happened, everything took a turn for the worse."

    "I don't know how or if we scratched, that's definitely what it feels like. I keep telling people it just feels like a piece of sand on the inside of my eyelid. Every time I blink, just pressure, irritation, a scratching feeling."

    Injuries have been a fairly common occurrence for the three-time Gold Glove winner. Upon becoming an MLB regular in 2014, he made 150-plus appearances once through his first six years. He then missed 11 games in the shortened 2020 campaign.

    Most recently, Kiermaier sprained his left wrist in the Rays' 6-3 defeat to the Oakland Athletics on May 8. He was sliding into second base on an attempted steal when his left arm came to an abrupt stop on the knee of A's third baseman Matt Chapman.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    By and large, Kiermaier has been a below-average hitter in MLB. He has a .309 career weighted on-base average and a 96 weighted runs created plus, per FanGraphs.

    Tampa Bay will miss the 31-year-old's presence in center, though, because he remains one of baseball's best defensive outfielders. Going to Brett Phillips, who replaced Kiermaier after the sprained wrist, represents a clear downgrade in that regard.

    Related

      Kiermaier Has Eye Irritation from His Eyelash: 'Feels Like... Sand'

      Kiermaier Has Eye Irritation from His Eyelash: 'Feels Like... Sand'
      Tampa Bay Rays logo
      Tampa Bay Rays

      Kiermaier Has Eye Irritation from His Eyelash: 'Feels Like... Sand'

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      GDT: Going for a perfect 10!

      GDT: Going for a perfect 10!
      Tampa Bay Rays logo
      Tampa Bay Rays

      GDT: Going for a perfect 10!

      DRaysBay
      via DRaysBay

      Batter's eye: Kiermaier sits with irritating eyelash

      Batter's eye: Kiermaier sits with irritating eyelash
      Tampa Bay Rays logo
      Tampa Bay Rays

      Batter's eye: Kiermaier sits with irritating eyelash

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      deGrom Returns from IL Tuesday

      Mets will reinstate their ace from the IL for opener against the Rockies

      deGrom Returns from IL Tuesday
      MLB logo
      MLB

      deGrom Returns from IL Tuesday

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report