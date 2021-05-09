Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 6

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still available in a little more than a third of fantasy baseball leagues.

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas has been a popular pickup in the last week thanks to his eight-game hitting streak with four multi-hit games.

Even though Rojas has been a popular waiver-wire addition over the past seven days, he is rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros, which means there is still time for some of you to take advantage of his hot run at the dish.

If you have a greater need for pitching, a pair of former Philadelphia Phillies now in the American League are two of your best options.

Cole Irvin and Nick Pivetta have flown under the radar with their consistency and may not be widely available in the coming weeks if they continue to turn in impressive starts.