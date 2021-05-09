Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 6May 9, 2021
Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 6
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still available in a little more than a third of fantasy baseball leagues.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas has been a popular pickup in the last week thanks to his eight-game hitting streak with four multi-hit games.
Even though Rojas has been a popular waiver-wire addition over the past seven days, he is rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros, which means there is still time for some of you to take advantage of his hot run at the dish.
If you have a greater need for pitching, a pair of former Philadelphia Phillies now in the American League are two of your best options.
Cole Irvin and Nick Pivetta have flown under the radar with their consistency and may not be widely available in the coming weeks if they continue to turn in impressive starts.
Josh Rojas, 2B, SS, OF, Arizona
Not only has Rojas been a hitting machine over the past week, but he has also scored in seven of the eight games he has safely hit in.
Rojas' offensive consistency has drawn fantasy players to him, and if you read this in a few days' time, he may not be available in the leagues he is currently on the waiver wire in.
The 26-year-old extended his tear into Arizona's series with the New York Mets, as he ripped off five hits in two days and scored once in each game.
Rojas is such an intriguing pickup because he is eligible at two infield spots and in the outfield in Yahoo leagues, which makes him interchangeable with the stars on your roster on most days.
He will mostly raise your team's runs, hits and on-base percentage totals and has displayed decent power during his eight-game hitting streak by hitting four home runs.
If you need help in any offensive category or need to fill a roster spot in the middle infield or outfield, Rojas has to be the first name on your list of potential pickups.
Cole Irvin, SP, Oakland
Irvin is one of two former Philadelphia hurlers thriving in the American League early on in 2021.
If you need help to finish off your matchups Sunday, both he and Pivetta are solid options who are available in more than half of Yahoo leagues.
After letting up four earned runs in each of his first two starts, Irvin has not allowed more than two earned runs in his past four appearances for the Oakland Athletics.
During that span, Irvin has increased his strikeout total. His season high of nine punchouts came last time out against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Irvin could be a must-add player for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays since the AL East side has taken over the league lead in strikeouts with 365. He struck out eight Tampa Bay hitters April 28.
After Sunday, Irvin is in line to face two difficult road tests against the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels. He is 1-2 on the road this term. If he controls both sets of bats, he could carry even more fantasy value moving forward.
If he is unavailable in some fantasy leagues, you could also use Irvin as a cheaper daily fantasy pitching option in his next few starts so you can afford more expensive bats.
Nick Pivetta, SP, Boston
Pivetta has been more successful in the win column than Irvin, as he is 4-0 for the Boston Red Sox.
The right-handed hurler has seven or more strikeouts in three of his six starts. That is an important statistic heading into his clash with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
On April 11, Pivetta struck out seven Baltimore batters despite allowing four earned runs on seven hits.
Since then, Pivetta held four opponents to three earned runs or fewer. His best start was a one-hit, five-inning gem against the New York Mets on April 28.
Pivetta's scheduled Week 6 start should come against the Angels on Friday at Fenway Park. He conceded seven earned runs in 21 innings inside his home ballpark.
While the matchup with the Angels is a bit concerning, Pivetta has found a comfort zone at home and has been consistent enough in the first five weeks to earn your trust against a strong lineup.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from MLB.com.