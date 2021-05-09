1 Takeaway for Every MLB Team Thus Far in 2021 Season

30 of 30

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals made fairly significant investments in both Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber last offseason.

Washington gave up a pair of its top prospects—Eddy Yean and Wil Crowe—to acquire Bell from the Pittsburgh Pirates. They also paid Schwarber $10 million after he was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs.

The moves made at least some sense. The Nats needed middle-of-the-order production. Bell (an All-Star in 2019) and Schwarber (.816 career OPS in Chicago) were pretty strong options in that regard.

Unfortunately for the Nats, both guys have been quite disappointing.

Bell is hitting just .145 with a .540 OPS. He's hitting the ball hard but once again is pounding it into the ground. Schwarber is hitting .190 with a .602 OPS and has the third-highest strikeout rate of his career.

Washington desperately needs more offense from these two boppers, because it's unlikely guys like Starlin Castro and Victor Robles will be major run-producers.

Josh Harrison has far exceeded expectations. However, the Nats will not maximize their offensive output if Bell and Schwarber continue to struggle.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, Baseball Savant or FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted. Stats are accurate prior to the start of play on May 8.