Ranking the Best No-Hitters Since 2010

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

After the 2000s featured just 15 no-hitters, the accomplishment has become a much larger part of Major League Baseball.

Since the beginning of the 2010 campaign, MLB pitchers have spun 39 no-hitters—plus five perfect games. In fact, every season since 2010 has included at least one no-hitter.

And we're remembering the best of this special group.

The ranking is subjective, but each pitcher highlighted threw nine innings and faced 27 or 28 batters. The number of strikeouts was also a factor to shape the order.

One important note: Perfect games are not included in the list because they are a category of their own. The five pitchers with a perfect game since 2010 are Dallas Braden, Roy Halladay, Phillip Humber, Matt Cain and Felix Hernandez.