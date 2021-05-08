Surprise NFL Free Agents Who Could Go Unsigned Heading into Training Camps

0 of 5

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Noteworthy NFL free agents seem to slip through the fingers of the open market and have extended stays well into training camp more often than not these days.

The best example is Jadeveon Clowney. Last year, one of the league's better edge defenders didn't sign with the Tennessee Titans until early September. A combination of factors, including his lack of a consistent pass rush diminishing what teams were willing to pay him, played a role in the wait.

Clowney already has a home in Cleveland this year, but several big names could assume his vacated spot as guys with extended stays. Some of it could have to do with similar contractual details. Others simply won't find interest or want to sign somewhere until teams get desperate via training camp injuries. And some veterans just might not want to go through the rigors of camp at this stage of their careers.

These are the surprise free agents who could go unsigned through the summer until teams have an immediate need to fill.