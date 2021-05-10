Early 2021 MLB MVP Rankings: Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Trout Early Front-Runners

0 of 11

The American League and National League MVPs won't be decided for months still, but the 2021 Major League Baseball season has gone far enough for each race to start coming into focus.

So, we've ranked the top five candidates for the AL and NL MVP awards.

This naturally involved weighing players' production, but no MVP discussion can ever be completed without getting into why the numbers matter. Because if players' performances aren't moving their clubs' chances of finishing with a winning record or making the postseason, what's the point?

Let's start with some honorable mentions and count 'em down, starting in the National League.