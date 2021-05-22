X

    Ultra-Rare Honus Wagner T206 Card Sells for Record $3.75 Million at Auction

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2021

    A 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card, one of the most sought-after sports collectibles in the world, is seen in a protective case Monday, March 26, 2012, in Sunset Hills, Mo. Bill Goodwin, who will facilitate an online auction starting on Tuesday for the card, expects it to fetch at least $1 million and perhaps as much as $1.5 million. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The famous Honus Wagner T206 card has been sold at auction for $3.75 million on Saturday. 

    Goldin Auctions posted the incredibly rare memorabilia item up for bid starting on May 3. The company's official listing noted it could sell for more than $5 million. 

    The Wagner card has long been one of the most sought-after sports cards in existence. This version of it received a GD 2 grade from Professional Sports Authenticator, noting it does have some faults, including "spaced, horizontal creases, a small smudge or two, and the expected corner wear."

    But the main aspects of the card remain largely intact. 

    Goldin Auctions' listing noted "this Wagner is superior to virtually all of those challengers" because the main portrait area featuring the iconic Pittsburgh Pirates star is largely untouched. 

    The Wagner card has routinely generated seven-figure sale prices when it has been available in the past. A version that received a PSA grade of VG 3 sold for $3.7 million to real-estate mogul Kurt Rappoport in December. 

    That was the second-highest sale price for a baseball card ever, trailing only a Mike Trout rookie card that went for $3.9 million in August. 

    The American Tobacco Company released the Wagner card in 1909 as part of the T206 series. He played 21 seasons from 1897-1917 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class in 1936. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ultra-Rare Honus Wagner T206 Card Sells for Record $3.75M

      Ultra-Rare Honus Wagner T206 Card Sells for Record $3.75M
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ultra-Rare Honus Wagner T206 Card Sells for Record $3.75M

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Mariners' Jose Godoy Makes MLB History as 20,000th Player to Debut in Majors

      Mariners' Jose Godoy Makes MLB History as 20,000th Player to Debut in Majors
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mariners' Jose Godoy Makes MLB History as 20,000th Player to Debut in Majors

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bauer on Boos: 'It Just Feeds Me'

      Dodgers ace explains why he leans in to booing fans

      Bauer on Boos: 'It Just Feeds Me'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer on Boos: 'It Just Feeds Me'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Projecting Every Team's Starting SS Next Year

      The shortstop market is loaded in 2022. @JoelReuter predicts every team's starter after potential offseason shuffle

      Projecting Every Team's Starting SS Next Year
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Projecting Every Team's Starting SS Next Year

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report