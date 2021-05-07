Predicting NFL's Biggest 2021 Breakouts

0 of 8

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Everyone knows that accurately predicting production for NFL players in their rookie years is more of an art than a science. So many factors that stretch well beyond a player's actual talent or college production can influence how he performs in the league.

When we think about which rookies may have the biggest breakout seasons in 2021, it might seem like it would be easy enough to go down the list of skill-position players drafted and, assuming they are expected to play in 2021, check them off.

But racking up stats requires so much more than demonstrable skill. We've seen sixth- and seventh-round and even undrafted players emerge as some of the biggest weapons on their respective teams (think: Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan in 2020) just because they found themselves in a good situation.

The players who follow have an opportunity to break out largely because they are in environments—whether it be sparse depth at their position, a recently departed player, a new system that complements their talents well or, in two instances, a quarterback they played with in college—that suit such production. Let's break them down and, with the caveat that predicting stats before training camp is even less of a science than coming up with a shortlist of these players, float some potential stat lines.