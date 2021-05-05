AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 5

7 of 7

Credit: AEW

The historic Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle kicked off with Sammy Guevara and Dax Harwood representing their respective teams. Guevara bloodied his opponent just in time for Shawn Spears to enter, giving Pinnacle the one-man advantage for two minutes.

The Spanish God absorbed considerable punishment until Ortiz entered the ring, unloading on the heels. He blasted Spears with a chair while on the top rope, giving way to a Spanish Fly by Guevara.

Cash Wheeler entered for Pinnacle next, wiping out Guevara before joining Harwood for an assisted brainbuster on Ortiz.

Santana entered the fray next, firing away with hard right hands and a uranage on Wheeler. He launched himself at FTR entering the break but found himself slammed face-first into the cage.

Wardlow entered the match for Pinnacle next and stood defiantly, daring Inner Circle to bring the fight to him. He fended off the attacks of Santana, Ortiz, and Guevara. Tossing them aside like ragdolls.

Jake Hager entered next, tossing his Pinnacle opponents around and delivering a Hager Bomb to Wheeler. He applied the ankle lock to Spears, who tapped to no avail. With Wardlow back to his feet, big Hager came face-to-face with his fellow heavyweight. They exchanged rights and lefts before Wardlow gained the upper hand by sending him into the cage.

Spears hit the C-4 on Guevara just as MJF became the final member of his team to enter the fray. With the heels rolling, the mouthy heel taunted Chris Jericho from inside the steel structure.

The cameras caught Wheeler pouring blood and putting over the barbarism of the contest. Jericho entered the match and the bell rang, meaning things would end with a pinfall or submission.

Le Champion produced Floyd the baseball bat, bashing his opponents with it and chasing Spears up the cage, where he choked him with the weapon. As the show headed to picture-in-picture commercial break, Inner Circle thrived on the dominance of Jericho.

During the break, FTR exposed the wood of the ring for an attempted piledriver. Instead, Santana and Ortiz turned the tide on them and delivered spike piledrivers, with the assistance of Sammy Guevara.

With Spears in the Tree of Woe, Guevara went coast-to-coast, delivering a Van Terminator. Jericho bashed MJF with a steel turnbuckle and Santana and Ortiz teamed up to gouge the silver-spoon spoiled brat with a fork to the face. The loudmouth heel poured blood as Inner Circle dominated.

The babyfaces obliterated Wardlow heading into the final break of the night.

During the commercial, Jericho fought MJF to the top of the cage while his teammates continued to dominate the action in the ring. Le Champion applied the Walls of Jericho but MJF refused to tap. He caught Jericho with a low blow to force the break, then applied the Salt of the Earth armbar.

Jericho fended off the pain but MJF answered with a shot to the face with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He berated the now-bloodied Jericho on top of the cage and threatened to throw him off the cage if Inner Circle didn’t surrender.

Guevara, in the name of saving his friend and mentor, did, bringing the match to a screeching halt. Then, in typical heel fashion, MJF shoved him off anyway. Jericho took a big bump through the stage (ie. particle board and a crash pad) to end the show as MJF stood triumphantly atop the cage.

Result

Pinnacle defeated Inner Circle via surrender

Grade

B

Analysis

There was a lot to love about this match.

The blood, the physical intensity and the way the match built as it went on were all positives. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler absolutely stole the show, two old school throwbacks who knew exactly how to sell and when to bump to maximum effect. They were the MVPs of the match.

Guevara was great and is destined to be the most beloved babyface in AEW one day. His guts, attitude, and in-ring fearlessness will appeal to audiences in the same way Eddie Guerrero’s did a generation earlier.

Kudos to Hager and Wardlow for pulling off a hell of a hoss fight, built-to from the moment they first shared the screen months ago. They were great, throwing hands and running over each other.

For all the good, there were issues with the match, for sure.

With 15 minutes of airtime left, it became abundantly clear they needed to kill time.

The finish didn’t help matters. MJF could have beaten Jericho by low-blowing him and hitting him with the Dynamite Diamond Ring and won the match in a way that would not have protected Inner Circle and led to more battles between the teams. While the finish we got helped establish the team’s love for Jericho, it felt anticlimactic in a match that absolutely deserved an explosive finish.

That Jericho’s bump was exposed the moment the diamond plating was revealed to be particle board and a crash pad laid beneath. It would have been more forgivable had we not just seen Darby Allin take an unprotected fall down a flight of stairs and nearly break his damn arm just an hour earlier.

There were far more positives than negative and it was abundantly clear the men involved were fans of the match, of its rich history, and wanted to deliver a classic. They fell just short, but still etched their name in the history books with a performance that will set the bar for every one to follow.