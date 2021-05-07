2021 NFL Draft: Every Team's Best-Value Selection

2021 NFL Draft: Every Team's Best-Value SelectionMay 7, 2021
The NFL draft is more than a one-round affair. While most of the pre- and post-draft hype surrounds the top prospects in the first round, championship teams are usually built on Days 2 and 3.
Just look at the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an example. Sure, the roster is full of first-round picks like Tristan Wirfs and free-agent acquisitions like Tom Brady. However, Tampa drafted key contributors like Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones II, Lavonte David, Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield Jr. after Round 1.
The big winners of draft weekend are the teams that can find value throughout the draft.
Here, we'll examine the top value pick from the 2021 draft for each NFL team. Choices are based on factors like perceived draft value—using Bleacher Report's final big board as a guide—team needs, fit and starting potential.
Arizona Cardinals: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
The Arizona Cardinals are assembling quite the receiving corps. They traded for DeAndre Hopkins last offseason and drafted Purdue wideout Rondale Moore in the second round (49th overall).
The selection of Moore is a tremendous value, as the former Boilermaker likely would be a first-round pick in most draft classes. Moore was ranked as the 38th-best prospect on B/R's big board and probably would have gone much higher in a draft without so much top-end receiving talent.
Instead of gobbling up a pass-catcher in Round 1, Arizona was patient and landed the dynamic slot star midway through the second. His selection gives Kyler Murray a plethora of talented targets, including Moore, Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and A.J. Green.
With a spot waiting for Larry Fitzgerald should he decide to play in 2021, Arizona could have the league's most dynamic receiving group this season.
Atlanta Falcons: Drew Dalman, C, Stanford
With six-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack now a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the Atlanta Falcons needed to find a replacement.
They began their succession plan in last year's draft, nabbing former Temple center Matt Hennessy in the third round. Atlanta brought in competition over draft weekend, landing Stanford center Drew Dalman in the fourth (114th overall).
That pick was a great value for the Falcons. Dalman was the 66th-ranked prospect on B/R's big board, so he easily could have gone a round or two higher than he did.
The Falcons acquired that 114th pick from the Denver Broncos when they moved down five spots in the second round. That minor trade back helped them solidify their center position.
Between Hennessy and Dalman, the Falcons should find their new starting center in training camp.
Baltimore Ravens: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
The Baltimore Ravens tapped into the top-end receiving talent in this year's class by grabbing Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 pick. Bateman should become Lamar Jackson's new No. 1 receiver, but the Ravens didn't stop adding to the receiver room there.
In the fourth round (131st overall), the Ravens snapped up Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace. He should quickly become a factor in Baltimore's passing attack as well.
"Wallace is an efficient WR who plays a confident and measured game while primarily getting his production on the outside in college," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Wallace shows his competitiveness and toughness in his play as he attacks every throw in the air and has no qualms with attempting to barrel a defender over with the ball in his hands."
Wallace was ranked 52nd overall on B/R's final draft board.
Buffalo Bills: Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (OH)
The Buffalo Bills didn't land any major steals based on B/R's draft board, but their selection of Miami University offensive tackle Tommy Doyle in Round 5 (161st overall) was still valuable.
The 6'6", 320-pound swing tackle prospect can provide Buffalo with depth on both sides of the line.
"Gritty, try-hard blocker with starting experience at both tackle spots," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Doyle will absolutely get after it and has instinctive hands and feet."
While Doyle should begin his career as a developmental player, he has the size and physical upside to develop into a future starter or long-term depth asset. His ability to back up both tackle spots could prove invaluable for a team looking to wade through a 17-game season and the playoffs.
Offensive line depth is vital in the playoffs—just ask the Kansas City Chiefs—and getting it in Round 5 is a win for Buffalo.
Carolina Panthers: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
The Carolina Panthers eschewed a pass-catcher with the No. 8 pick, opting instead to take South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn. However, they came back in Round 2 to snag a new target for quarterback Sam Darnold.
Landing LSU wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. at No. 59 overall was a huge win for the Panthers. The 6'2", 205-pound pass-catcher racked up 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games last season and has the potential to push DJ Moore as Carolina's No. 1 receiver.
In Marshall and Moore, Darnold will now have two top-tier receivers on the perimeter after never having a reliable No. 1 with the New York Jets. With Marshall, Moore, Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey on the roster, the Panthers have the makings of a lethal passing attack.
Marshall was the 39th-ranked prospect on B/R's final big board.
Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
The Chicago Bears traded up for each of their first two selections.
In the first round, they moved up nine spots for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. While there's certainly value in landing a potential franchise quarterback, the move did cost them a 2021 fifth-rounder and first- and fourth-round picks next year.
The Bears' trade up in Round 2 landed them the 39th and 151st picks while only costing the 52nd, 83rd and 204th selections.
With the 39th pick, Chicago grabbed Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, the 12th-ranked prospect on B/R's big board. Jenkins easily could have gone in the middle of the first round and was a wonderful value pick even with the trade involved.
Shortly after the draft, Chicago released 2020 starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., which means Jenkins is probably penciled in as Fields' blindside blocker.
Cincinnati Bengals: Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas
With their first two selections, the Cincinnati Bengals helped out quarterback Joe Burrow.
In the first round, they took his former LSU teammate, receiver Ja'Marr Chase. In the second, they grabbed former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman.
In Round 3 (69th overall), the Bengals addressed their defense by scooping up Texas pass-rusher Joseph Ossai, which should provide immediate dividends.
The 43rd-ranked prospect on B/R's draft board, Ossai amassed five sacks and 16 tackles for a loss in nine games last season. He also had 55 tackles and two passes defended.
This was a tremendous move by Cincinnati, which had a league-low 17 sacks last season. Along with free-agent addition Trey Hendrickson, Ossai should add some much-needed bite to the Bengals pass rush.
Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the 14th-ranked prospect on B/R's big board and the top-ranked linebacker. Though it did require a trade up, the Cleveland Browns landed him with the 52nd overall selection.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a heart issue discovered late in the predraft process contributed to Owusu-Koramoah's fall, though he was ultimately cleared by doctors. Cleveland had to be ecstatic to land him where it did.
Owusu-Koramoah was an all-around playmaker for the Irish, racking up 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season. He'll instantly become the centerpiece of the Browns' linebacking corps.
The Browns could have taken Owusu-Koramoah in the first round instead of cornerback Greg Newsome II, and few would have blinked. Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner named him the steal of Round 2.
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Yes, first-round picks can be value selections, and the Dallas Cowboys got one in Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. They landed one of the top overall defenders in the draft after trading down in the first round.
For moving down only two spots, the Cowboys got a 2022 third-round pick from the rival Philadelphia Eagles. That's especially huge because 2022 picks are being heavily valued due to the projected talent level and the fact that opt-outs aren't expected to be a big aspect of the 2021 season.
"'Like gold,' as one executive described," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted. "There should be more talent, cleaner evaluations, more tape. We could see an all-time low of future picks dealt."
Dallas moved down, nabbed a valuable pick from a division foe and still got the player it may well have drafted at No. 10.
Parsons—who amassed 109 tackles, five sacks and 14 tackles for a loss when he last played in 2019—should immediately boost Dallas' sagging defense.
Denver Broncos: Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater
Some Denver Broncos fans will undoubtedly criticize the team's decision to pass on a quarterback at No. 9 for cornerback Patrick Surtain II. However, it's virtually impossible to find fault with spending a third-round pick on Wisconsin-Whitewater guard Quinn Meinerz.
Meinerz, the 36th-ranked prospect on B/R's big board, should be an early starter along the interior and a powerful piece of Denver's run game.
"After tweaking his technique and revamping his body in 2020, he showed up to the Senior Bowl in peak form and dominated," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Meinerz has the play strength, competitive toughness, athletic ability and processing skills to start at center or guard early in his career with the tools to become an impact starter within his first contract."
The Broncos got Meinerz with the 98th overall pick, perhaps because of his small-school status. Meinerz should provide long-term depth along Denver's offensive interior and was a fantastic selection at the bottom of Round 3.
Detroit Lions: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
It's rare for a top-10 draft pick to be considered a value selection, but that's precisely what the Detroit Lions got at No. 7. They stayed put, staved off any urge to trade up and still landed the top offensive tackle in this draft class.
Oregon's Penei Sewell—the fourth-ranked prospect on B/R's big board and the second-ranked non-quarterback after Kyle Pitts—should instantly be a franchise cornerstone with perennial All-Pro potential.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, one unnamed NFL head coach called Sewell "the one surefire Hall of Famer in this draft class."
Given Sewell's upside, the importance of the left tackle position and the fact that Detroit surrendered nothing to sit back and take him, this selection represents a tremendous amount of value.
Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
The Green Bay Packers didn't draft a wide receiver last year, which may have played a role in Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness with their front office. But if they can somehow smooth things over with their star quarterback, he will have a new valuable weapon in wideout Amari Rodgers.
The Packers selected the Clemson pass-catcher in Round 3 (85th overall), which is later than many expected him to fall. (Rodgers was the 59th-ranked prospect on B/R's draft board.) He should immediately slot in as one of Green Bay's top pass-catchers.
Rodgers has a running back's build at 5'9 ½" and 212 pounds and the speed needed to burn defenses down the field or on underneath routes. With No. 1 receiver Davante Adams regularly seeing double-teams, Rodgers should frequently get playmaking opportunities.
In 12 games last season, Rodgers racked up 1,020 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. There's no question that he can be a game-changer. The only question is whether he'll be catching balls from Rodgers or from Jordan Love this season.
Houston Texans: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
Due to the Laremy Tunsil trade, the Houston Texans didn't have picks in Rounds 1 or 2. Their first selection didn't come until Round 3, where they took Stanford quarterback Davis Mills 67th overall.
While Mills wasn't a highly ranked prospect on B/R's draft board (No. 135), some viewed him as the best quarterback of the second tier—after Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Mac Jones and Justin Fields—and a possible first-round option.
"I don't know where Mills goes exactly, but the buzz around the league is that he could be a first-round pick and will most likely be the sixth quarterback selected," NFL Network's Peter Schrager wrote in early April.
Given the importance of the quarterback position, the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson and the fact that Houston didn't have to trade up to land Mills, this was a valuable selection by a franchise short on draft capital.
Indianapolis Colts: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
Based on B/R's draft board, the Indianapolis Colts overdrafted every prospect except for seventh-round pick Will Fries (248th overall). While Fries does represent value as a developmental guard—he was the 169th-ranked prospect on B/R's board—first-round pick Kwity Paye will have a more immediate impact.
Paye was far from a significant reach. While the 21st overall pick was the 22nd-ranked prospect on B/R's board, he was also its top-ranked edge-rusher. This was an area Indianapolis needed to address with Justin Houston still floating on the free-agent market.
Houston finished with eight sacks last season. Denico Autry and DeForest Buckner were the only other Colts players with more than four.
Paye should quickly fill the void left by Houston, and the Colts didn't have to trade up to get him. There's value in that, even if Paye cannot be considered an outright steal.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jay Tufele, DT, USC
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will likely go down as the most valuable player whom the Jacksonville Jaguars added in this draft. But in terms of pure draft value, it's hard to put the No. 1 overall pick here since Jacksonville could have taken anyone with the top selection.
However, fourth-round pick Jay Tufele (106th overall) was a value pick in every sense of the word. The 41st-ranked prospect on B/R's draft board, Tufele has the potential to make an instant impact along Jacksonville's defensive line.
The USC defensive tackle is a terrific run defender who should quickly upgrade a unit that allowed the third-most rushing yards in 2020.
Lawrence and fellow Clemson product Travis Etienne are going to carry the draft-related headlines in Jacksonville for some time, but the underrated selection of Tufele should pay early dividends on the other side of the ball.
Kansas City Chiefs: Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
The Kansas City Chiefs learned the hard way last season how important offensive line depth is for a title run. They've made sure it won't happen again in 2021.
Kansas City first nabbed a new starting tackle by trading a package including the No. 31 overall pick to Baltimore for Orlando Brown Jr. The Chiefs came back in Round 2 (63rd overall) and snagged Oklahoma interior offensive lineman Creed Humphrey.
Getting him at the bottom of the round was a major win for the defending AFC champions.
"When looking at this draft class in a couple years, Humphrey might well be the Chiefs' best selection by a wide margin," The Athletic's Nate Taylor wrote.
Humphrey will immediately provide depth along the interior and should develop into a long-term starter at either center or guard. He was the 27th-ranked prospect on B/R's final draft board.
Las Vegas Raiders: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Plenty of folks have criticized the Las Vegas Raiders for using the 17th overall pick on Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey named it the biggest reach of Round 1.
However, there's no way to criticize the pick of TCU safety Trevon Moehrig in Round 2 (43rd overall).
The 20th-ranked prospect and top safety on B/R's big board, Moehrig is a playmaking pass defender who should be an early starter in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's unit.
"Moehrig is pretty close to a prototypical safety for today’s NFL," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Although he may be light a few pounds, he brings it in the run game. When tackling, he meets the ball-carrier for minimal to no extra yards gained. He is a field general, always pointing and communicating with the defense."
A versatile back-end defender, he amassed 47 tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions last season. Had the Raiders swapped where they selected Moehrig and Leatherwood, they likely wouldn't be criticized at all.
Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
As is the case with Penei Sewell and the Lions, the Los Angeles Chargers' selection of Rashawn Slater provided a huge value.
The Chargers didn't have to trade up to fill their biggest area of need. They just stayed put at No. 13 and let Slater fall to them.
While the Northwestern product isn't widely viewed as a potential Hall of Famer like Sewell, he is a plug-and-play left tackle with the potential to anchor the Chargers' line for the foreseeable future.
This was a major get for the Chargers, who appear to have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. While Herbert has the tools to be a Pro Bowl NFL signal-caller, he was sacked 32 times as a rookie and didn't have an elite blindside protector coming into the draft.
With Slater now on the roster, Herbert has exactly what he was missing.
Los Angeles Rams: Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas
While Central Arkansas cornerback Robert Rochell was only the 244th-ranked prospect on B/R's big board, other analysts were high on the small-school defender. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein pegged Rochell as a third-round prospect and a traits-based draft value pick.
"The ball production and rare physical traits/abilities could make him a fast riser in this draft as a Day 2 talent," Zierlein wrote before the draft.
Selected in the fourth round (130th overall), Rochell should help reload a Los Angeles Rams secondary that lost John Johnson III and Troy Hill in free agency.
"This is a pick I am very, very interested in," The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue wrote. "Rochell has a great frame (6-0, 193) and has a TON of potential upside because of his high athleticism, speed and reactive traits."
Rochell's draft stock was definitely on the rise entering draft weekend, and the Rams won big by landing him near the bottom of Round 4.
Miami Dolphins: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
The stars of the Miami Dolphins draft class are first-round picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelen Phillips. Waddle instantly gives Tua Tagovailoa a legitimate No. 1 target, while Phillips will be an edge-rushing anchor for the defense.
However, Miami's most valuable pick was Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg in the second round (42nd overall). Eichenberg has the potential to be a mainstay along the offensive line and could develop into a perennial Pro Bowler.
Expect him to get into the starting lineup sooner than later, as Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network wrote:
"Eichenberg is an NFL-ready starting left tackle who should find assimilating to the pro game fairly easy. Eichenberg isn’t the most fleet of foot and speed rushers with wide angles can test him off the edge, but sound fundamentals and footwork should have him positioned to contest such challenges with a fair amount of success."
Eichenberg was the 28th-ranked prospect on B/R's final big board.
Minnesota Vikings: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
While the Minnesota Vikings went offense with their first two selections—offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw in Round 1 and quarterback Kellen Mond early in Round 3—they finally addressed their 29th-ranked scoring defense in the middle of the third round.
With the 78th overall pick, the Vikings scooped up North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, a prospect who easily could have gone a full round earlier.
Surratt was the 48th-ranked prospect on B/R's draft board.
The former Tar Heels standout should instantly add some much-needed playmaking ability to Minnesota's linebacking corps. A terrific all-around defender, he amassed 91 tackles, six sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended and an interception last season.
New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
It's hard not to consider Mac Jones as the New England Patriots' best-value pick. For one, quarterbacks are extremely valuable, and the Patriots needed a long-term answer under center despite re-signing Cam Newton in free agency.
The Patriots didn't have to trade up to grab the Alabama product, either. While the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers did move up to get their quarterbacks of the future, New England stayed put at 15th overall and got its man.
Jones may not possess the athletic upside of prospects like Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance and Justin Fields, but he's an accurate, timing-based passer who should fit perfectly into offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' system.
Jones isn't just a game-manager, either. He proved as much with the Crimson Tide last season while throwing for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Yes, Jones was surrounded by elite talent. So was Joe Burrow during his prolific 2019 season at LSU, and he still went No. 1 overall in 2020.
In Jones, New England appears to have its long-term successor to Tom Brady.
New Orleans Saints: Landon Young, OT, Kentucky
Based on B/R's draft board, the New Orleans Saints reached on several of their picks. However, they did get a solid value in their sixth-round selection of Kentucky offensive tackle Landon Young.
Young was the 163rd-ranked prospect on B/R's draft board, yet the Saints landed him at No. 206.
While Young isn't likely to be an early starter for the Saints, he should provide valuable depth on the interior or possibly at right tackle. However, he'll need to improve his technique to play on the outside.
"The pass protection fundamentals are good enough, but he will need help against faster, more athletic rushers if teams plan to keep him at tackle," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Line depth is going to be a valuable commodity in the 17-game era. The Saints deserve credit for landing some in the sixth round instead of grabbing a back-end skill player unlikely to make their playoff-caliber roster.
New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia
The New York Giants did a fine job of trading down in the first round and still landing a weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones. Florida receiver Kadarius Toney should add another element to their offense, although he's likely to be mostly a gadget player early in his career.
Given Toney's lack of polish, New York's second-round selection (50th overall) of Georgia pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari represents a far better value.
Ojulari, the 42nd-ranked prospect on B/R's board, should instantly address an area of need for the Giants. Despite getting an 11.5-sack season out of Leonard Williams in 2020, the Giants produced only 40 sacks as a team.
The Giants needed additional pass-rushing help on the perimeter to complement Williams. Ojulari, who had 8.5 sacks for the Bulldogs last season, should provide it.
New York Jets: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
Zach Wilson may or may not be the New York Jets' answer at quarterback, but he is only one piece of a strong all-around draft for the woebegone franchise. New York added immediate contributors in the first two rounds by grabbing Wilson, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and wideout Elijah Moore.
In Round 4 (107th overall), New York added another potential impact player in North Carolina running back Michael Carter.
Carter, who rushed for 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns last season, should quickly become the Jets' workhorse back. He will take pressure off Wilson early with his quickness, blocking ability and receiving ability—he caught 25 passes for 267 yards last season.
Carter was the 68th-ranked prospect on B/R's final draft board.
Philadelphia Eagles: Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama
The Philadelphia Eagles' trade up for wideout DeVonta Smith in Round 1 was their headline draft move. However, their selection of Alabama interior offensive lineman Landon Dickerson in Round 2 (37th overall) might provide even more long-term value.
Dickerson, the eighth-ranked prospect on B/R's draft board, has the potential to be a 10-year-plus starter for the Eagles and the eventual successor to center Jason Kelce. He will provide immediate depth along the interior and could compete for a starting guard spot right away.
"He executed every block you could want to see from a center, seamlessly slid over to left guard against Tennessee, and is a renowned leader and teammate," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Dickerson's injury history is extremely concerning, but on and off the field, he is as good of a prospect as you can find."
Dickerson dealt with a torn ACL and with ankle injuries in college, but he is a talented, accomplished and versatile offensive lineman who represents a tremendous value at the top of Round 2.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois
Running back Najee Harris may have the biggest early impact for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, taking a running back in Round 1 rarely returns positive value.
On the other hand, the selection of Illinois interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green in Round 3 (87th overall) likely will.
The Steelers needed an answer at center in the wake of Maurkice Pouncey's retirement. Green, the 67th-ranked prospect on B/R's board, can be that answer.
"The Steelers needed to address center on Day 2, and Green is a terrific answer," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote. "A twitchy blocker, he moves really well and stays balanced to reach, block and engulf at the second level. He can play center or guard and terrific value this late."
Green is the rare Day 2 draft pick who can both fill an immediate need and be a long-term building block for a franchise.
San Francisco 49ers: Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon
The San Francisco 49ers hope to have their quarterback of the future in Trey Lance. However, they surrendered the No. 12 pick, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks and a 2022 third-rounder to move up to No. 3 to select him, which makes it hard to consider that a value pick.
The Niners did find some value in their fifth-round selection (172nd overall) of Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
While Lenoir is a bit of a project, he has the physical profile needed to fit San Francisco's defensive scheme.
"Lenoir plays with a chip on his shoulder. He performs very well in off and press-man coverage, using very good technique to keep his leverage and positioning," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He has good movement skills with the ability to anticipate routes and make plays on the ball."
Lenoir was the 113th-ranked prospect on B/R's final draft board.
Seattle Seahawks: Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida
The Seattle Seahawks made only three selections over draft weekend. Based on B/R's big board, their first two picks—running back D'Wayne Eskridge and cornerback Tre Brown—were both overdrafted.
However, Seattle's third pick might be one of the steals of the draft.
In the sixth round (208th overall), the Seahawks grabbed Florida offensive tackle Stone Forsythe. He was the 29th-ranked prospect on B/R's big board and a player with early NFL starting potential at either tackle spot.
"The son of former NFL offensive lineman Ray Forsythe, started the final 25 games of his career with the Florida Gators at left tackle—but he has taken reps on the right side of the line as well and that added flexibility should afford teams more appeal as a potential swing tackle early in his career," Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network wrote.
Getting Forsythe in the sixth round should be viewed as a coup for a team with few draft selections and for one that needs to protect quarterback Russell Wilson at all costs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive line depth will be even more critical in the 17-game era, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have landed a steal by taking Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey in the third round (95th overall).
The 82nd-ranked prospect on B/R's draft board, Hainsey brings the potential to plug in at either guard or tackle if needed. That should be huge for the defending champions.
"Hainsey gives the Bucs a versatile piece for the offensive line depth—the best thing a backup lineman can be is ready to step in at multiple positions, especially in the chaos of an in-game injury," The Athletic's Greg Auman wrote.
While few fans are going to be excited about drafting a backup offensive lineman, this was a very valuable pick for a team looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Tennessee Titans: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
After ranking 29th in passing yards allowed last season, the Tennessee Titans desperately needed to find secondary help in the draft. They got some in the first round by taking Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 22.
They came back in Round 3 (100th overall) to further address the secondary by taking Washington defensive back Elijah Molden.
A bit of a hybrid cornerback/safety, Molden probably wasn't viewed as an ideal fit by every team. However, his versatility could be huge for the Titans.
"There will likely be more teams who see it the other way, viewing Molden as a versatile defender whose competitive nature, play strength and anticipation help him play as big and fast as he needs to," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Molden was the 50th-ranked prospect on B/R's draft board, and Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner named him the steal of Round 3.
Washington Football Team: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
The Washington Football Team has taken some big steps to improve its receiving corps this offseason.
In free agency, Washington added receiver/runner Curtis Samuel. In the draft, it used a third-round pick (82nd overall) on North Carolina receiver Dyami Brown.
The selection of Brown represents a great value for Washington, as he should instantly impact the passing game.
The 33rd-ranked prospect on B/R's draft board, Brown amassed 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns in only 11 games last season. Brown isn't a particularly polished receiver, but he has the raw speed—he averaged 20 yards per catch last season—needed to open up the Football Team's offense.
With Samuel, Brown and Terry McLaurin at receiver—and with Ryan Fitzpatrick pulling the trigger under center—Washington's passing attack should be vastly improved in 2021.