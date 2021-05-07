2021 NFL Draft: Every Team's Best-Value Selection

0 of 32

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The NFL draft is more than a one-round affair. While most of the pre- and post-draft hype surrounds the top prospects in the first round, championship teams are usually built on Days 2 and 3.

Just look at the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an example. Sure, the roster is full of first-round picks like Tristan Wirfs and free-agent acquisitions like Tom Brady. However, Tampa drafted key contributors like Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones II, Lavonte David, Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield Jr. after Round 1.

The big winners of draft weekend are the teams that can find value throughout the draft.

Here, we'll examine the top value pick from the 2021 draft for each NFL team. Choices are based on factors like perceived draft value—using Bleacher Report's final big board as a guide—team needs, fit and starting potential.