Lashley Beats McIntyre, Strowman; Retains WWE Title at WrestleMania Backlash

Bobby Lashley beat Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night.

McIntyre took Strowman out with the Claymore Kick. Before he could make the pinfall though, Lashley resurfaced and tossed him out of the ring. From there, the champion delivered a spear to Strowman to keep the gold.

The All Mighty entered the pay-per-view having held the title for more than two months, enjoying a dominant reign despite its relatively short length.

Before Sunday, the biggest challenge of Lashley's title run came at WrestleMania 37 when he faced McIntyre in the opening match of Night 1. It was widely assumed the Scot would win and get his WrestleMania moment, but the titleholder flipped the script.

Thanks to some well-time interference from MVP, The All Mighty caught McIntyre in the Hurt Lock and made him pass out, thus preserving his reign.

Coming out of The Show of Shows, McIntyre was given the opportunity to earn another title shot by facing Strowman and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match. The Scottish Warrior was victorious after hitting The Viper with a Claymore, giving him another championship bout at WrestleMania Backlash.

A wrench was thrown into McIntyre's plans three weeks before Sunday's pay-per-view, though, as Strowman convinced WWE official Adam Pearce to add some stakes to a scheduled Raw main event between himself and the former champion.

Pearce agreed that if The Monster Among Men could beat McIntyre, he would be added to the WWE title match at WrestleMania Backlash, making it a Triple Threat.

Lashley and MVP got quite involved in the contest in an effort to get McIntyre the win and keep Strowman out of the WrestleMania Backlash contest, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Mace and T-Bar got involved in the match, which distracted McIntyre enough to allow Strowman to hit him with a running powerslam for the win.

Lashley, McIntyre and Strowman were at each other's throats in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania Backlash with The All Mighty facing his rivals in singles matches, and the third man involving himself each time.

Things finally came to a head Sunday, and it was Lashley who prevailed despite going up against two of the biggest and toughest Superstars WWE has to offer, which suggests his reign may be only just beginning.

