Which 2021 NFL Rookies Will Be Immediate Matchup Nightmares?

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft class contained one of the most impressive groups of skill position players we've seen in some time.

Indeed, a defensive player wasn't selected until the Carolina Panthers chose Jaycee Horn at No. 8, and four pass-catchers (tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith) were selected in the top 10.

When we talk about players who are matchup nightmares, we most often mean these kinds of players. Pass-rushers can certainly be matchup nightmares, but there weren't marquee ones in this year's draft. With some exceptions, when it comes to the players who will force opponents to create or even rewrite their game plans with their specific skill sets in mind, it's quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends.

This year, players who could cause headaches for opponents were drafted all the way through Round 3. The players on this list will begin shaking up the league on day one.

Let's break down the rookies who are going to make life miserable for their opponents—and potentially even change the league.