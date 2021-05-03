Roberto Alomar Resigns from HOF Board of Directors After Sexual Misconduct Probe

Mike Groll/Associated Press

Former MLB player Roberto Alomar resigned from the Baseball Hall of Fame's board of directors following an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The Associated Press reported the news Monday, noting Alomar was elected to the board in 2019.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared the announcement of Alomar's resignation which noted that his plaque will stay:

"Alomar's plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, as his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time," the announcement read. "When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers' Association of America in the Class of 2011, he was an eligible candidate in good standing."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the league fired Alomar as a consultant and banned him from working for the league office and any major or minor league teams after hiring an external legal firm to investigate a baseball industry employee's recent allegation of sexual misconduct by Alomar in 2014.

Alomar is also no longer a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He played from 1988 through 2004 for the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.