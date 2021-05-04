A Way-Too-Early Look at the Potential 2022 NFL Draft QB Class

0 of 10

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft was headlined by quarterbacks, with five being selected in the first round alone and a record eight coming off the board by the end of Day 2. With so much talent entering the league this year, it seems like there could be a lull at the position in the 2022 draft.

Unlike this year's class, there is no surefire No. 1 overall prospect yet. While everyone knew that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence was almost guaranteed to be the first player taken before the Tigers signal-caller even took a snap during the 2020 campaign, there are plenty of QBs who will be trying to distinguish themselves as the top pick during the upcoming season.

Here is a look at some of the best quarterback prospects who will be draft-eligible in 2022.