2022 NFL Draft Schedule of Dates for Las Vegas Reportedly Set

The 2022 NFL draft will reportedly be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league has set the dates for next year's event. It was already known that Vegas would serve as the host city for the first time.

The NFL draft begins, with few exceptions, on the final Thursday of each April. While the April 28 date could have been deduced from looking at a calendar, it's likely the NFL had to secure locations in Las Vegas for those dates.

It's expected that the 2022 draft will be the first since 2019 to be a fully normal draft, with no limitations on crowd attendance. The COVID-19 pandemic forced NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to host the 2020 draft from his basement, and the 2021 draft was held in person but with limitations on the number of fans allowed at the event.

Several top draft prospects also chose to watch the proceedings at home with family and friends rather than travel to Cleveland.

The 2020 draft was originally slated to take place in Las Vegas but was rescheduled amid the pandemic.