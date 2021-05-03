Fantasy Football 2021: Where Should Trevor Lawrence, Top Rookies Be Drafted?

1 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Jacksonville has put together a decent roster around Lawrence, but it is far from the best in the NFL.

Lawrence's Clemson teammate Travis Etienne was added to the running back room that includes James Robinson and Carlos Hyde.

At wide receiver, the Jags added Marvin Jones Jr. for more experience around D.J. Chark Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr.

Jones is coming off his best receiving-yard total in three seasons. He acted as Detroit's No. 1 wide out after Kenny Golladay went out injured, but there should be concerns that he can be the top guy in Jacksonville.

Jones has a single 1,000-yard season in his career,. He could be more reliable as a scoring threat since he has nine touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

Chark and Shenault combined for 1,306 receiving yards in 2020 and Robinson developed into a strong asset in the passing game with 344 yards on 49 receptions.

Lawrence's chemistry with Etienne should also help him in the passing game as the two get settled in the NFL.

While there is promise for Jacksonville to improve, Lawrence does not have a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver and he lacks talent at tight end that other top quarterbacks have. Tyler Eifert only had 349 yards and two scores in 2020.

Lawrence should have mid-round fantasy draft value, but he should not be the first or second target when August rolls around.

If you are willing to wait and choose Lawrence as your top guy, you need to make sure you have strong depth at running back and wide receiver just in case he struggles early.

Until we see how Jacksonville's offense functions, Lawrence is a strong backup candidate with the potential to grow into the No. 1 guy on fantasy rosters by the time the season ends.

In 12-team leagues, Lawrence should go off the board between the eighth and 10th rounds, but there is always the potential of him going earlier if someone wants to bank on his potential.