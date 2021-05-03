Undrafted Free Agents 2021: Deon Jackson Rumors, Predictions for Signed Players

0 of 3

Jim Dedmon/Associated Press

While the 2021 NFL draft ended on Saturday, the annual selection process wasn't over with the final pick. Teams scrambled after the draft to sign undrafted free agents, treating many of them like additional draft selections with a price tag.

It has become an increasingly frequent practice to pay top undrafted free agents like late draft picks in order to bring them into the fold. Why? Because undrafted players can have immense value.

Take running back James Robinson for example. He produced more than 1,400 scrimmage yards in 2021 after not hearing his name called on draft day.

Several talented undrafted free agents have already signed, including Duke running back Deon Jackson, who was reportedly paid handsomely to join the Indianapolis Colts.