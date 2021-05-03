Exposing 5 of MLB's Biggest Strikeout Machines

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

In the movie "Bull Durham," Crash Davis famously said "strikeouts are boring." He was encouraging his pitcher, Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh, to throw a few pitches that might induce ground balls instead of trying to blow everyone away, but maybe it was a fortuitous line.

A brief look at Baseball Reference shows us that strikeout numbers have been steadily rising for over a decade. MLB has set records for strikeout totals in each of the past 12 seasons. Old school baseball fans and the hardcore purists say the artistry of the game has been lost as its moved toward more of a power game.

The modern game has evolved to one that relies on a lot of power pitching and power hitting. That combination has resulted in plenty of home runs but also a lot of strikeouts.

So, which hitters whiff more than anyone else in baseball? It depends on how you categorize it.

Some hitters are more valuable than others. Some make up for their K's with a high walk rate. Some haven't always been strikeout machines but are trending in that direction. I took a look at three categories to determine five of baseball's most notorious whiff artists: The active leaders in at-bats per strikeout, the active hitters with the highest career strikeout rates and the current season totals.