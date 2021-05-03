Bears Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

0 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The crown jewel of the Chicago Bears' 2021 draft class is unquestionably quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears traded up in Round 1 to secure the Ohio State product and will now look to develop him as the team's new franchise quarterback.

Fields, though, may not be on the field in Week 1. Chicago has veteran Andy Dalton for this season and will avoid rushing Fields into action.

"It's not gonna happen overnight," head coach Matt Nagy said. "He's gonna be able to learn from great coaches and from great players that are gonna be [in] the same room from him."

While Fields may not play right away, he'll still have an immediate impact on Chicago's season. Here, we'll examine his situation and two other draft picks who should make their presence felt right away.