FCS Playoffs 2020-21: Quarterfinals Results, Semifinals Schedule, Bracket Update

Having eliminated Eastern Washington in the first round, North Dakota State's quest for a fourth straight FCS national championship had to go through Sam Houston State on Sunday.

James Madison, runner-up to the Bison in two of the previous three seasons, remains alive as well, with a quarterfinal matchup against North Dakota on tap.

Here's an overview of how the day unfolded in the FCS playoffs.

Quarterfinals Results

No. 2 Sam Houston State 24, North Dakota State 20

Delaware 20, No. 4 Jacksonville State 14

North Dakota vs. No. 3 James Madison, 6 p.m. ET

Southern Illinois vs. No. 1 South Dakota State, 9 p.m. ET

Semifinals Schedule

Delaware vs. No. 1 South Dakota State/Southern Illinois, May 8 at TBA

No. 2 Sam Houston State vs. No. 3 James Madison/North Dakota, May 8 at TBA

Quarterfinals Recap

North Dakota State should have asked the San Francisco 49ers if it could borrow Trey Lance for the day.

Cam Miller's incompletion on fourth down inside the final minute summed up a day in which the Bison couldn't find a groove with their passing game. Miller finished 7-of-18 for 90 yards and two interceptions.

The freshman quarterback helped guide North Dakota State inside the red zone in pursuit of the go-ahead score. But he was sacked on 3rd-and-2 and overthrew Noah Gindorff on 4th-and-6 to hand Sam Houston State a 24-20 victory.

All of the Bison's points came via defense or special teams. They registered a safety in the second quarter before Christian Watson returned a kickoff 94 yards a touchdown in the third quarter and Braylon Henderson took a Sam Houston State punt 76 yards to the house less than two minutes later. Jake Reinholz capped off the scoring with a 33-yard field goal with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Eric Schmid provided what proved to be the decisive touchdown with a six-yard run at the 3:39 mark.

Jacksonville State's late comeback bid also fell short. Aaron Graham hit Jared Scott for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 41 seconds on the clock. The Gamecocks were unable to recover the onside kick, though, which preserved a 20-14 win for Delaware.

The Blue Hens dominated on defense, holding Jacksonville State to 200 total yards and 1-of-12 on third downs. Graham, Chance Newman and Zion Webb were collectively 9-of-21 through the air for 93 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

On offense, Delaware leveled off after a 14-point first quarter. But Nolan Henderson helped move the chains and keep the Jacksonville State defense on the field. The redshirt junior threw for 239 yards and was the team's leading rusher (30 yards on eight carries).