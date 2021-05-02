Jay Glazer Responds After Manchester United Fans Tweet at Him Amid Fan Protests

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The Glazer family owns English Premier League powerhouse Manchester United. NFL reporter Jay Glazer is not a part of that family.

With the match between Manchester United and Liverpool being postponed after Red Devils fans protested the Glazer ownership and infiltrated Old Trafford in the wake of the failed Super League experiment, more than a few fans online apparently confused Jay Glazer with the Man U ownership:

NFL analyst Mike McCarney—who is often confused with Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy—sympathized with Glazer:

Ah the internet, where it doesn't matter if your ire is being directed correctly so long as you fire off your searing take at somebody, anybody, to make yourself feel a little better.