    Jay Glazer Responds After Manchester United Fans Tweet at Him Amid Fan Protests

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    Manchester United fans protest outside the Lowry Hotel where team was staying during a protest against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Manchester United supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday's game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership. The match later called-off. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Rui Vieira/Associated Press

    The Glazer family owns English Premier League powerhouse Manchester United. NFL reporter Jay Glazer is not a part of that family. 

    With the match between Manchester United and Liverpool being postponed after Red Devils fans protested the Glazer ownership and infiltrated Old Trafford in the wake of the failed Super League experiment, more than a few fans online apparently confused Jay Glazer with the Man U ownership:

    NFL analyst Mike McCarney—who is often confused with Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy—sympathized with Glazer:

    Ah the internet, where it doesn't matter if your ire is being directed correctly so long as you fire off your searing take at somebody, anybody, to make yourself feel a little better. 

