    Michael Vick, Jerry Rice, Rich Eisen, More Run 40-Yard Dash in RunRichRun Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick throws the football before the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O?Meara)
    Chris O' Meara/Associated Press

    The NFL Network's Rich Eisen ran his annual 40-yard dash for the RunRichRun benefit for St. Jude's Hospital. But this year, he was joined by some friends. 

    While Eisen ran a blazing time of 6.03 in a full suit, a number of NFL legends and notable figures also participated.

    Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis ran a 5.09, special teams ace Eric Metcalf ran a 5.31, running back Terrell Davis ran a 5.03, wideout Torry Holt posted a 5.03, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice clocked in at a 5.44, Hall of Famer Rod Woodson posted a 6.03 and, incredibly, quarterback Michael Vick posted a 4.72. 

    Yes, at 40 years old, Michael Vick is still faster than more than a few current NFL players. What a legend. 

