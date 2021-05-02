Michael Vick, Jerry Rice, Rich Eisen, More Run 40-Yard Dash in RunRichRun Video

Chris O' Meara/Associated Press

The NFL Network's Rich Eisen ran his annual 40-yard dash for the RunRichRun benefit for St. Jude's Hospital. But this year, he was joined by some friends.

While Eisen ran a blazing time of 6.03 in a full suit, a number of NFL legends and notable figures also participated.

Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis ran a 5.09, special teams ace Eric Metcalf ran a 5.31, running back Terrell Davis ran a 5.03, wideout Torry Holt posted a 5.03, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice clocked in at a 5.44, Hall of Famer Rod Woodson posted a 6.03 and, incredibly, quarterback Michael Vick posted a 4.72.

Yes, at 40 years old, Michael Vick is still faster than more than a few current NFL players. What a legend.