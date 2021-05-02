    WFAN's Craig Carton Defends Asking Jets' Zach Wilson About His Mom Lisa's Looks

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    BYU quarterback Zach Wilson holds a New York Jets jersey after being selected second overall in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    WFAN radio host Craig Carton defended himself amid criticism after he asked New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson about his "attractive" mother.

    Wilson's mother, Lisa, received attention on social media Thursday night as the cameras cut to her and her son celebrating being taken No. 2 overall by the Jets. The newly minted Jets franchise quarterback then appeared on WFAN, with Carton coming through with an awkward question. 

     “Your mom has become the lead story, and I say that respectfully because people are like, ‘the star of the first round of the draft is Mrs. Wilson because she’s a very attractive woman,'" Carton said. "And, I’m just wondering how awkward that is for you, that you just got picked second overall in the NFL draft, and the focus is, wow, his mom is really hot."

    Despite the eye-opening question, Wilson seemed to handle things in stride, making it clear he has noticed the comments.

     “Yeah, it’s not my favorite for sure. I like to keep her out of the spotlight. She’s an awesome lady and I love having her support," Wilson said.

    WFAN has not released a statement on Carton's comments or subsequent defense of his question. 

