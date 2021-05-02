NFL Draft Grades 2021: Top Experts' Scores for Every Team's Final Results

0 of 4

David Dermer/Associated Press

Smart NFL fans know that draft grades aren't nearly as important as how players actually perform in the coming years. An "A" on paper can become an "F" on the field and vice versa. This doesn't mean, however, that draft grades don't have a place in the football world.

Grades can provide a sound early indication of how teams addressed their needs in the draft—though it'll still be up to the teams and the players to deliver. They provide talking points and. perhaps above all else, are fun.

The draft has become an annual entertainment event, and draft grades are an extension of that. We'll take them with a proverbial grain of salt, but we'll take them all the same.

How did your favorite team grade out for the 2021 draft? We'll dig into some of the experts' opinions here.