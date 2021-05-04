MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 5 Weeks

6 of 10

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

5. San Francisco Giants (17-11)



Previous Rank: 6



Outside of Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff in Milwaukee, there's a strong case to be made that Kevin Gausman (6 GS, 2.04 ERA, 0.91 WHIP) and Anthony DeSclafani (6 GS, 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP) have been the best one-two punch in baseball so far this year. Who saw that coming? The Giants lost two of three to the Padres over the weekend, but they still climbed into the top five for the first time this year.

4. Oakland Athletics (18-12)



Previous Rank: 3



The Athletics finally cooled off a bit last week, splitting a four-game series with the Rays before dropping two of three to the Orioles over the weekend. That cost them one spot in the rankings, but this is still a top-five team based on the way they've played for the last four weeks. De facto closer Lou Trivino deserves a ton of credit for the job he's done stabilizing the bullpen after Trevor Rosenthal was injured.

3. San Diego Padres (17-13)



Previous Rank: 2



The Padres split two games with the D-backs and then took two of three from the Giants over the weekend, but they have been overtaken for the No. 2 spot by a team that swept them two weeks ago. With the minor league season set to start, it's fair to start wondering how long before we see MacKenzie Gore in the MLB rotation. Fellow rookie Ryan Weathers (16.1 IP, 0.55 ERA, 0.61 WHIP) has been spectacular filling in amid multiple injuries.

2. Milwaukee Brewers (17-12)



Previous Rank: 7



In the last two weeks, the Brewers have swept the San Diego Padres and taken three of four from the Los Angeles Dodgers. They also dropped two of three to the Marlins last week or they might have snagged the No. 1 ranking, but they still jumped up five spots to enter the week nipping at the Dodgers' heels for the No. 1 spot. With 11 members of the 40-man roster currently on the injured list, it's no small feat they're playing so well.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (17-12)



Previous Rank: 1



The Dodgers are still baseball's top team, but what was once a Grand Canyon sized-gap between them and the rest of MLB has all but disappeared. For those wondering why they're still ranked ahead of the Brewers, remember this is relative to last week's baseline. The Brewers started last week at No. 7 and lost a series to the Marlins, so while they climbed five spots, the overall picture and their starting point wasn't quite enough to move them all the way up to No. 1.