Bucs Rumors: Bucs Considered Drafting Kyle Trask in 1st Round of 2021 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly believe they got a first-round talent in Kyle Trask, who went No. 64 overall in the second round.

ESPN's Todd McShay reported the Bucs considered taking Trask with their first-round pick (No. 32) before ultimately selecting Washington edge-rusher Joe Tryon.

The defending Super Bowl champs had the luxury of selecting Tom Brady's potential heir apparent after working to retain all 22 starters (plus Antonio Brown) from their Super Bowl LV roster. Tampa Bay is the first team of the salary-cap era (1994) to bring back all of its starters from a Super Bowl-winning roster.

Trask was the sixth quarterback off the board in the 2021 draft behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones. The Florida product was a Heisman finalist in 2020 after throwing for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Buccaneers Director of Player Personnel John Spytek said:

"He fits what we do here, fits our style of offense. He can throw the ball down the field and stand in there. He has a chance to come in here and learn from the greatest of all time, Tom Brady, so it makes sense.

"He's got a good arm. He's really accurate—I think you can see that with the two years he played there, he's in the upper 60s in completion percentage. What we really liked was his big jump from his junior year to his senior year, because this is a kid that hadn't played a lot of football."

It's not hard to find some similarities between Brady and Trask. Neither is an especially good athlete, with their quick decision-making and accuracy making up for a lack of ability to move around in the pocket. Trask doesn't have a huge arm—neither did Brady coming out of Michigan—but excels in ball placement and has enough strength to make most necessary throws.

Spytek said the Bucs also liked Trask because they see a lot of potential waiting to be unearthed. Trask was an unheralded prospect coming to Florida after spending his high school career backing up D'Eriq King and then playing minimally his first three seasons in Gainesville. His redshirt junior and senior seasons were the only time he's been a starter since his freshman year in high school.

A backup once again, Trask will get to learn from Brady and potentially help bridge the Bucs into their future.