Fantasy Baseball 2021: Players to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 6

0 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Yankees took a risk when they put Jameson Taillon and Corey Kluber at the back end of their 2021 rotation.

After one month, the returns have been promising, and the hurlers have turned into two of the best early stories of the season.

Taillon and Kluber are nowhere close to being long-distance, high-strikeout producers like Gerrit Cole, but they have been consistent enough to put the Yankees in spots to win and to be considered as fantasy baseball waiver-wire additions.

The upcoming matchups with the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals are not ideal, but if you look at the rest of New York's schedule in May, there are a few opportunities for both players to increase their fantasy value, which is why now is the time to go after them.