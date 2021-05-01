Undrafted NFL Free Agents 2021: Latest Details on the Biggest Signings

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

NFL history is littered with players who have dominated the league despite entering the pros as undrafted free agents.

Examples over the last few decades include quarterbacks Warren Moon, Tony Romo and Kurt Warner, linebackers James Harrison and London Fletcher, wide receivers Rod Smith and Wes Welker, running back Priest Holmes, tight end Antonio Gates and defensive tackle John Randle.

With the NFL draft now complete, all 32 teams are clamoring to sign undrafted free agents in hopes of finding the next diamonds in the rough.

Here's a look at some notable names from this year and where they've landed.

Florida State DT Marvin Wilson: Cleveland Browns

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns that includes $162,000 in guaranteed base salary and a $30,000 signing bonus, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Cleveland reportedly won a "swift bidding war" for Wilson, who was ranked No. 74 overall on the B/R NFL Scouting Department's big board.

Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry: Seattle Seahawks

Pelissero reported news on another Seminoles player, as wideout Tamorrion Terry is headed to the Pacific Northwest to play for the Seattle Seahawks.

Terry had 23 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown in six games for Florida State last year. The 6'3", 207-pound wideout could provide quarterback Russell Wilson with another big-bodied target in Seattle.

Michigan State CB Shakur Brown: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have landed Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown as a UDFA, per Pelissero.

Brown had five interceptions in 2020 en route to being named a first-team All-Big Ten member. He was given a Round 4 projection by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, who compared him to ex-cornerback and three-time Pro Bowler Aaron Glenn.

Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson: Washington Football Team

One of the most productive running backs in college football history is headed to the Washington Football Team, per Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network.

Jaret Patterson, who had 19 touchdowns in just six games last year, is joining a WFT backfield that also includes Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. The ex-Buffalo star notably had eight scores and 409 rushing yards against Kent State last year. He finished his career with 53 touchdowns in three seasons.

Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt: Detroit Lions

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt surprisingly went undrafted, but he's found a new home with the Detroit Lions, per Chris Burke of The Athletic.

Surratt opted out of the 2020 NFL season, one year after posting 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6'2½" Surratt joins a tall wideout crew in Detroit that already includes a bunch of players at 6'1" or higher, including 6'4" Tyrell Williams, 6'2" Breshad Perriman and 6'1" Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Kansas RB Pooka Williams Jr.: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals added some backfield depth by signing Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. as a UDFA, according to Pelissero.

Williams had 2,916 total yards and 16 touchdowns in 26 games over three seasons for the Jayhawks. The pass-catching threat also had 66 receptions for 534 yards and four scores. He's a candidate to slide in behind starter Joe Mixon and backup Samaje Perine for the third running back spot.

Alabama LB Dylan Moses: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars landed one of the best UDFA available by agreeing to terms with Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, per Pelissero.

Moses, who is rehabbing a knee injury, will start the year on the non-football injury (NFI) list. He had 76 tackles last year for the undefeated Crimson Tide, which won the national championship.

No undrafted player ranked higher on the B/R NFL Scouting Dept. big board than Moses, who landed at No. 73.

Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have signed Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks as an undrafted free agent, per Pelissero, who relayed the news from Franks' representation at OSMG.

Franks completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns (four interceptions) and 8.9 yards per attempt. He's a candidate to back up starting quarterback Matt Ryan, who lost his No. 1 understudy Matt Schaub to retirement.