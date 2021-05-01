Fantasy Football 2021: Dynasty Rookie Rankings, 1st-Round Mock After NFL Draft

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

And just like that, it's over.

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and fantasy managers now have even more info at their disposal as they plan for their drafts this summer.

Those managers who run a dynasty league were watching the draft a little more closely than most, as this year there's a hugely talented crop of skill position players who could become roster heavyweights in the coming seasons.

After OTAs and training camps, we'll have an even better sense for what these rookies can bring to the table for their teams...and, therefore, what fantasy players can expect from them in 2021 and beyond.

Until then, however, we'll break down their fit with their new teams and their college production to get an idea for which players could be Day 1 starters and which players you should plan to grab now and stash on your bench for the future.

The mock draft below assumes a 12-team league using points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

2021 Fantasy Rookie Dynasty Rankings

1. Kyle Pitts, ATL, TE

2. Najee Harris, PIT, RB

3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR

4. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR

5. Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR

6. Javonte Williams, DEN, RB

7. Travis Etienne, JAX, RB

8. Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR

9. Kadarius Toney, NYG, WR

10. Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR, WR

11. Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR

12. Trevor Lawrence, JAX, QB

13. Amari Rodgers, GB, WR

14. Trey Lance, SF, QB

15. Trey Sermon, SF, RB

16. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB

17. Justin Fields, CHI, QB

18. Kenny Gainwell, PHI, RB

19. Rondale Moore, ARI, WR

20. Pat Freiermuth, PIT, TE

21. Michael Carter, NYJ, RB

22. D'Wayne Eskridge, SEA, WR

23. Dyami Brown, WAS, WR

24. Chuba Hubbard, CAR, RB

25. Mac Jones, NE, QB

First-Round Mock Draft

1.01 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

1.02 Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

1.03 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

1.04 Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

1.05 Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

1.06 DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

1.07 Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

1.08 Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

1.09 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

1.10 Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

1.11 Terrace Marshall, WR, Carolina Panthers

1.12 Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

Depending on the makeup of their existing rosters, fantasy managers can be looking for different things in a rookie dynasty draft. But there's no question that in virtually all leagues, LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase will be the first prospect off the board.

All Chase did in his career with the Tigers was lead the FBS in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and win the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the nation...in his sophomore year alone.

But Chase's fit with the Bengals is also a great one. Look no further than the already-established connection between the wideout and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the dynamic duo are already making NFL record books.

For his part, Chase is looking to set even more records when it comes to his career as a Bengal.

"I'm going to break every record they've got. That's my goal right there. I'm telling you right now," Chase told reporters on a conference call, per the Bengals website. "I don't know how I'm going to do it, but it's going to get done."

If you're not lucky enough to nab Chase as the presumptive first pick in your rookie draft, don't lose hope. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts are also fantastic options who should be difference-makers in any dynasty league.

The Steelers finished 32nd in the league in run offense last season, so expect Harris to make an impact right away.

Real difference-making tight ends are so hard to find in dynasty leagues, and you can bet that new Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be a hot item in your fantasy league. He is, after all, the highest-selected tight end in the common draft era after being selected by the Falcons at No. 4 overall, per ESPN.

The Falcons, for their part, seem like they can't wait to unleash him.

"[We] coveted that player for a long time, his skill set, the talent is clear and what he's going to bring on the field and he's also a tremendous young man," Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot said, per ESPN.

With this year's crop of rookies, there are few bad choices in your dynasty league. And if you are looking to join a startup league, they should get you set up quite nicely.