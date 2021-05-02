MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams Early in 2021

0 of 30

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

We are already one month through the 2021 MLB season.

There is quite a bit of crowding in most divisions. All 30 teams have things to hang their hats on, while many have evident weaknesses. What do we make of all the action thus far?

Let's grade each team's start after the first month. These grades were assigned based on factors such as team performance weighted against preseason expectations. Certain clubs might also have graded higher if they've successfully navigated injuries.

The first returns are in.