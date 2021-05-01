    Report: Diego Maradona Received 'Deficient and Reckless' Care from Medical Team

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2021

    Diego Maradona jersey is displayed on the stands ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and 1.FC Cologne in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
    Martin Meissner/Associated Press

    An investigation into the death of Diego Maradona found that his medical team acted in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner," according to Juan Bustamante of Reuters.

    The Argentine superstar died in November 2020 at the age of 60 due to heart failure. He had brain surgery earlier that month and had issues with alcohol and drug addiction for many years prior to his death.

    A spokesman said at the time that Maradona had died of a heart attack.

    In March, a medical team was appointed to investigate the circumstances of his death. It determined he received "inadequate" care and he was "not properly monitored," which led to him being unwell for about 12 hours before his death.

    "He presented unequivocal signs of a prolonged agonizing period," the report stated.

    Maradona is known as one of the best soccer players in history. He helped Argentina win the FIFA Men's World Cup in 1986 and played for Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors during his career at club level.

