Kentucky Derby 2021 Post Time: NBC TV Start Time, Final Predictions and More

The Triple Crown dream is alive for the 19 participants of the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

A strong case could be made for the top three or four favorites to be the realistic candidates to start a Triple Crown chase, but there is always the chance of an upset occurring.

Essential Quality will enter the starting gate as the pre-race favorite. His odds have shifted between 2-1 and 6-5 over the last few days.

The oddsmakers have settled on Rock Your World and Hot Rod Charlie as the two main contenders to Essential Quality. Hot Rod Charlie's odds have dropped from 8-1 to 6-1 over the last few days.

Kentucky Derby Information

Post Time: 6:57 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Post Positions and Odds

Via KentuckyDerby.com

1. Known Agenda (11-1)

2. Like The King (52-1)

3. Brooklyn Strong (41-1)

4. Keepmeinmind (47-1)

5. Sainthood (38-1)

6. O Besos (39-1)

7. Mandaloun (30-1)

8. Medina Spirit (12-1)

9. Hot Rod Charlie (6-1)

10. Midnight Bourbon (13-1)

11. Dynamic One (40-1)

12. Helium (41-1)

13. Hidden Slash (36-1)

14. Essential Quality (2-1)

15. Rock Your World (5-1)

16. King Fury (scratched)

17. Highly Motivated (11-1)

18. Super Stock (31-1)

19. Soup and Sandwich (25-1)

20. Bourbonic (29-1)

Predictions

1. Essential Quality

2. Hot Rod Charlie

3. Midnight Bourbon

4. Highly Motivated

5. Rock Your World

6. Known Agenda

7. O Besos

8. Medina Spirit

9. Dynamic One

10. Sainthood

11. Bourbonic

12. Super Stock

13. Soup and Sandwich

14. Helium

15. Hidden Stash

16. Mandaloun

17. Brooklyn Strong

18. Keepmeinmind

19. Like the King

The odds movement in favor of Hot Rod Charlie is significant and makes sense given his record against Essential Quality.

Hot Rod Charlie was second to the Derby favorite at November's Breeders' Cup juvenile, and he comes from the Doug O'Neill training stable that produced two Kentucky Derby victories in the last decade.

Essential Quality is still viewed as the favorite, but he may not be as dominant as he was during his five-race winning streak.

Those five wins make him an intriguing favorite, especially with plus-money value still on him on the morning line. Sometimes favorites dip below even money on race day because of the amount of money coming in at the betting window.

As of 1 p.m. ET, Essential Quality still carried some value at 2-1. He sat at 6-5 on Saturday morning. It may be hard to pick against the favorite because he has run so well at a handful of lengths and different tracks.

However, there is more money to be made on an outright wager if you go after horse like Rock Your World or Hot Rod Charlie with longer odds and a strong track record.

Hot Rod Charlie is a good position to get off to a fast start in the middle. Rock Your World will have to go head-to-head with Essential Quality from the start out of posts 14 and 15.

Midnight Bourbon may be the best value play to add to trifecta (top three) and superfecta (top four) wagers. He has five top-three placings on his resume and is coming off a second-place finish behind Hot Rod Charlie at the Louisiana Derby.

Highly Motivated is also worth watching in those bets. He finished behind Essential Quality at the Blue Grass Stakes and could benefit from space on the outside if he gets off to a fast start.

