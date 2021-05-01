Mark Murphy: Packers Are Committed to Aaron Rodgers, Aware of His Concerns

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy on Saturday addressed rumors of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness with the organization.

Murphy wrote about the situation in an article for the team's website:

"This is an issue that we have been working on for several months. [General manager] Brian Gutekunst, [head coach] Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron's concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader."

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Rodgers' disgruntlement Thursday prior to the first round of the NFL draft. Schefter wrote that Rodgers had "told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team."

Schefter noted that there are "a variety of reasons" for Rodgers' unhappiness, one of which is that Green Bay didn't inform him before it traded up in the first round to select quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 draft.

There may also be issues related to Rodgers' contract, which runs through 2023, though Schefter reported the Packers have offered him an extension.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told Schefter he made a call to the Packers about Rodgers only to be rebuffed, and Schefter reported the Los Angeles Rams contacted the Packers about Rodgers in January.

The selection of Love may have caused Rodgers to play with a chip on his shoulder in 2020, as the 37-year-old enjoyed one of the best years of his career.

Rodgers was named MVP for the third time after completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Green Bay also went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season.

Rodgers has been with the Packers since they selected him with the No. 24 pick in the 2005 draft.

In many ways, his entry into the league was similar to what happened last year when the Packers chose Love.

Green Bay tabbed Rodgers despite the presence of Brett Favre, and Rodgers sat behind Favre for three years before taking over. The Packers may have picked Love with a similar idea in mind.

Rodgers' dominant season in 2020 changed the narrative and suggested he could continue to play at a high level for many years to come, but the damage may have already been done.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky (h/t PFF) said Saturday there is a less than 5 percent chance Rodgers will play for the Packers in 2021.

Despite that, Murphy and the rest of those in power within the organization continue to attempt to diffuse the situation and convince Rodgers to continue playing for Green Bay.