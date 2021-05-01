2022 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Next Year's Top Prospects

0 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NFL draft is all about projecting years into the future.

You'll have to forgive us, then, for diverting our attention away from the current talent grab to look ahead at next year's iteration.

It's, admittedly, super early. We don't know which prospects will ultimately separate, or where teams will be lined up to take them.

But we do have an idea of early favorites to land high up the draft board. And, by using the 2022 Super Bowl odds from DraftKings sportsbook, we have a mechanism to help gauge how the draft order might shake out.

After laying out a way-too-early mock first round, we'll spotlight the top three prospects on our board.