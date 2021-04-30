Fantasy Football Expert Analysis After 2021 NFL Draft Day 2

0 of 5

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft are in the books, and the weather around the U.S. is beginning to warm up.

What do those two things have in common? Well, once this year's rookie class has been established, fantasy football managers' minds immediately turn to their upcoming drafts this summer.

There were plenty of intriguing skill players selected in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year's draft. We saw two (!) teams trade up for running backs, plenty of dynamic pass-catchers and even a third-round rookie quarterback who could potentially start Day 1.

Which Day 2 players are the best bets in dynasty leagues? Which ones might contribute as rookies from Day 1? And which ones could even evolve into future keepers?

We'll break down the players drafted on Friday on whom fantasy football managers should keep a close eye through this summer’s training camps and into their mock drafts.