    MLB Says 9 Teams Have Reached 85% Vaccination Threshold Through April

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Opening Day logo painted on the field with the black ribbon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement prior to a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball is making strides toward getting its clubs vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), "nine teams have had 85 percent of players, coaches and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing those clubs to ease some health and safety protocols."

    Per the AP, four teams have started "relaxing some protocols" after reaching the 85 percent threshold of Tier 1 personnel who are two weeks removed from their final vaccine dose.

    Additionally, 81 percent of Tier 1 personnel around MLB are "partially or fully vaccinated," per that report. And out of 11,547 tests this week, the league returned just four positive tests for the coronavirus.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Friday's game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees would be the first between teams to hit the 85 percent threshold:

    For the season, the league has returned 43 positive cases out of 135,317 tests, a 0.03 percent rate of positives.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While the Washington Nationals and New York Mets did have a series called off, the season has run more smoothly than the shortened 2020 affair, which was marked by a number of postponements and clubs that were shut down for long periods.

    Related

      MLB Bans HOFer Roberto Alomar

      League bans 12-time All-Star from working in MLB after investigation into 2014 allegation of sexual misconduct

      MLB Bans HOFer Roberto Alomar
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Bans HOFer Roberto Alomar

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB Says 9 Teams Have Reached 85% Vaccination Threshold

      MLB Says 9 Teams Have Reached 85% Vaccination Threshold
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Says 9 Teams Have Reached 85% Vaccination Threshold

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Building a Team with Bauer's Salary

      @JoelReuter creates an entire lineup and rotation with the Cy Young winner's $40M pay check 💰

      Building a Team with Bauer's Salary
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Building a Team with Bauer's Salary

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Slow Starters Who Deserve the Panic Alarm 😳

      Which MLB players have flopped out of the gate in 2021 ➡️

      Slow Starters Who Deserve the Panic Alarm 😳
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Slow Starters Who Deserve the Panic Alarm 😳

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report