    Zaven Collins Told Cardinals 'We're Gonna F--kin' Kill Everyone' on Draft Call

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    An image of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins is displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the 16 pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Suffice it to say Zaven Collins is ready to play for the Arizona Cardinals.

    The Cardinals provided video of general manager Steve Keim's call to Collins to inform him they would select him with the No. 16 pick in Thursday's NFL draft, and the Tulsa linebacker provided some elite quotes.

    "We're gonna f--kin' kill everyone. Full speed. We're gonna kill everyone. ... We're gonna get a Super Bowl ring so f--kin' big on our finger that a f--kin' show dog wouldn't be able to jump over it," Collins said.

    Collins won the Lombardi Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award last season after recording 54 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and was one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football.

    The Cardinals will hope he can provide physicality and versatility off the edge. Arizona tied for fourth in the NFL last season with 48 sacks.

