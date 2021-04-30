    Video: Lions' John Dorsey Prank-Calls Colts' Chris Ballard During 2021 NFL Draft

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    FILE - Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, in this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo. With his team facing major holes at left tackle and edge rusher heading into next week's NFL Draft in Cleveland, April 29-May 1, 2021, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hopes to fill one need with the No. 21 overall pick and the other over the final six rounds. But Irsay isn't tipping his hand about which way — or perhaps a third way — the Colts are leaning, certainly not with general manager Chris Ballard calling the shots. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The time-honored tradition of John Dorsey prank-calling Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard during the NFL draft continued on Thursday. 

    When the Colts were on the clock with the 21st pick, Ballard was greeted by Dorsey when he answered the phone in the team's war room:

    Ballard and Dorsey worked together for four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-16. Both men left the organization after that season, with Ballard being hired by the Colts. 

    Dorsey spent three seasons as general manager of the Cleveland Browns from 2017-19 and last year as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles. He previously prank-called Ballard during the 2019 draft while working for Cleveland. 

    Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes hired Dorsey in January to serve as a senior personnel executive. 

    Despite the brief disruption from Dorsey, Ballard and the Colts were able to get their pick in on time. They selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye. 

