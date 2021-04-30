Video: Lions' John Dorsey Prank-Calls Colts' Chris Ballard During 2021 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The time-honored tradition of John Dorsey prank-calling Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard during the NFL draft continued on Thursday.

When the Colts were on the clock with the 21st pick, Ballard was greeted by Dorsey when he answered the phone in the team's war room:

Ballard and Dorsey worked together for four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-16. Both men left the organization after that season, with Ballard being hired by the Colts.

Dorsey spent three seasons as general manager of the Cleveland Browns from 2017-19 and last year as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles. He previously prank-called Ballard during the 2019 draft while working for Cleveland.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes hired Dorsey in January to serve as a senior personnel executive.

Despite the brief disruption from Dorsey, Ballard and the Colts were able to get their pick in on time. They selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.