    Ultra-Rare Honus Wagner T206 Card Up for Auction, Opening Bid Listed at $1M

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    A 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card, one of the most sought-after sports collectibles in the world, is seen in a protective case Monday, March 26, 2012, in Sunset Hills, Mo. Bill Goodwin, who will facilitate an online auction starting on Tuesday for the card, expects it to fetch at least $1 million and perhaps as much as $1.5 million. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The famous Honus Wagner baseball card is back up for auction with an opening price of $1 million.

    Per an official release from Goldin Auctions, the T206 white border card featuring the Pittsburgh Pirates icon could sell for more than $5 million. 

    Wagner's card is one of the rarest and most sought-after piece of sports memorabilia in history. The American Tobacco Company produced T206 baseball cards between 1909 and 1911. 

    Per David Sax of Smithsonian Magazine, it's believed that Wagner demanded the ATC pull his card from circulation because he didn't want anyone else profiting from his likeness. 

    Sax noted there are roughly 60 of the T206 Wagner cards still in existence today. 

    In October, a version of the Wagner card with a PSA 3 VG grade sold for $3.25 million through the Mile High Card Company. 

    Goldin Auctions noted the version of the card it is putting up for bid has received a Good 2 grade from Professional Sports Authenticator. 

    Bidding for the Wagner card will open May 2. 

