Alabama 1st School with 5 Offensive Players Drafted in 1st Round in Modern Era

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Coming off a record-setting offensive season and a national championship, Alabama made history in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Crimson Tide are the first school to have five offensive players drafted in the first round of a single draft.

The players selected were wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 to the Miami Dolphins) and DeVonta Smith (No. 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles), quarterback Mac Jones (No. 15 to the New England Patriots), offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (No. 17 to the Las Vegas Raiders) and running back Najee Harris (No. 24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers).

