    Alabama 1st School with 5 Offensive Players Drafted in 1st Round in Modern Era

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 30, 2021
    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) and Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrate Smith's touchdown against LSU in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
    Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

    Coming off a record-setting offensive season and a national championship, Alabama made history in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.  

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Crimson Tide are the first school to have five offensive players drafted in the first round of a single draft. 

    The players selected were wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 to the Miami Dolphins) and DeVonta Smith (No. 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles), quarterback Mac Jones (No. 15 to the New England Patriots), offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (No. 17 to the Las Vegas Raiders) and running back Najee Harris (No. 24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers). 

           

