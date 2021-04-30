NFL Draft Order 2021: Full Selection List for Rounds 2-7 and Round 1 Results

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The first 32 selections of the 2021 NFL draft have been made, but that is only the start of the process.

Over the next two days, the 32 NFL franchises will look to find under-the-radar gems and players who fill out needs across their depth charts.

Friday's second round carries the most intrigue because teams will have a chance to land first-round talent that dropped, and a run on running backs and wide receivers is expected at some point.

In 2020, the second round began with the selection of two wideouts and a running back. In total, 12 of the 32 second-round picks last season were running backs or wide receivers.

Even though six wide receivers were taken on Thursday, there is still plenty of depth at the position. Only two running backs heard their names called in the first round.

2021 NFL Draft Order and Results

Runs Expected On Running Backs And Wide Receivers

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Jonathan Taylor, Chase Claypool and Cam Akers were among the players chosen at the start of Day 2 in 2020.

In fact, most of the offensive skill position players chosen between No. 33 and No. 64 contributed in some fashion in their rookie seasons.

Claypool and Tee Higgins turned in two of the top-four rookie receiving totals behind first-round selections Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb.

Taylor and J.K. Dobbins led the league in rookie rushing yards, early third-round pick Antonio Gibson was fourth, and Akers came in fifth.

The 2021 running back class is not as deep as last year's, but there is still plenty of quality, led by the North Carolina duo of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.

Both players turned in 1,000-yard seasons as they split their carries almost evenly. The only significant gap between the two came in touchdowns, where Williams had 10 more than Carter.

The New York Jets at No. 34, or the Atlanta Falcons at No. 35, could be the first teams to land running backs on Friday.

The Jets need to upgrade the position next to Zach Wilson, while the Falcons must bring in a younger body to share touches with Todd Gurley.

Miami could also be in play for a running back at No. 36 if it wants to add depth around Myles Gaskin and free-agent signing Malcolm Brown.

Ohio State's Trey Sermon, Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson and Kenneth Gainwell out of Memphis are the other running backs to watch on Day 2.

As for wide receiver, Ole Miss' Elijah Moore is the best player available, and he could be the first in a long line of wideouts chosen on Day 2.

Moore is coming off a 1,000-yard season in an offense tailored for the passing game, Terrace Marshall Jr. was a key piece behind Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson at LSU, and Auburn's Anthony Schwartz has some of the best pure speed in the draft.

Louisville's Tutu Atwell, Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace and Amari Rodgers out of Clemson are other intriguing names to watch.

Rondale Moore out of Purdue could be the most difficult of the available wideouts to evaluate. He had 1,258 receiving yards as a freshman, but injuries forced him into just 657 total receiving yards in the last two seasons.

The Detroit Lions may be the top landing spot for a wide receiver in the second round. Most of the teams ahead of them at No. 41 filled that position with young players and they need to replace Kenny Golladay.

Defensive Players Could Be Chosen To Start 2nd Round

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the National Championship Defensive Most Valuable Player and the son of a former NFL cornerback are among the top defensive options going into Day 2.

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore and Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr. may not have to wait long to hear their names called on Friday.

If the teams scheduled to pick at the start of the second round do not have needs for them, we could see a few trades up to land players who some franchises may believe were first-round talents.

At No. 37, the Philadelphia Eagles have a need for Owusu-Koramoah after their linebackers were the constant target of opposing offenses in 2020.

The Eagles allowed opposing running backs to catch 61 of their 87 targets, and they were one of nine sides to concede nine or more touchdown catches to tight ends.

Jacksonville could use Barmore to plug up its run defense after allowing the third-most rushing yards in 2020.

The Jaguars improved their offense through the Clemson duo of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, but to have a chance at winning more games in Urban Meyer's first season, they need to improve their defensive shortcomings on Days 2 and 3.

Dallas is a team to watch for Samuel. The Cowboys allowed 34 passing touchdowns in 2020 and were caught off guard when Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II went back-to-back at Nos. 8 and 9.

The Cowboys traded down two picks and landed linebacker Micah Parsons, but they still need to add secondary help, and Samuel could be a perfect fit at No. 44.

