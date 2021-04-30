Alabama Ties Miami Record with 6 Players Selected in 1st Round of 2021 NFL Draft

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Alabama steamrolled its way over the competition en route to a national title during the 2020 season, and the Crimson Tide's sheer volume of talent was on display during the 2021 NFL draft.

Six Alabama players came off the board in the first round, tying the record set by Miami in the 2004 draft.

Jaylen Waddle, WR: Miami Dolphins, No. 6

Patrick Surtain II, CB: Denver Broncos, No. 9

DeVonta Smith, WR: Philadelphia Eagles, No. 10

Mac Jones, QB: New England Patriots, No. 15

Alex Leatherwood , OT: Las Vegas Raiders, No. 17

Najee Harris, RB: Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 24

This also provides further evidence the Crimson Tide's 2017 recruiting class might be the single greatest in college football history. Harris, Leatherwood, Jones and Smith came out of that group, as did four first-rounders in the 2020 draft (Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills and Henry Ruggs III).

Nobody questions where Nick Saban will rank in the history of the sport. But the assembly line of talent he has built in Tuscaloosa continues to be astounding. The program truly lives up to the cliche about reloading, not rebuilding.

Despite Alabama having to replace so many key players from its championship run, B/R's Kerry Miller listed the Tide at No. 1 in his early rankings for the 2021 season.