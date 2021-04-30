    Alabama Ties Miami Record with 6 Players Selected in 1st Round of 2021 NFL Draft

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth pick in the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Alabama steamrolled its way over the competition en route to a national title during the 2020 season, and the Crimson Tide's sheer volume of talent was on display during the 2021 NFL draft. 

    Six Alabama players came off the board in the first round, tying the record set by Miami in the 2004 draft.

    • Jaylen Waddle, WR: Miami Dolphins, No. 6
    • Patrick Surtain II, CB: Denver Broncos, No. 9
    • DeVonta Smith, WR: Philadelphia Eagles, No. 10
    • Mac Jones, QB: New England Patriots, No. 15
    • Alex Leatherwood, OT: Las Vegas Raiders, No. 17
    • Najee Harris, RB: Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 24

    This also provides further evidence the Crimson Tide's 2017 recruiting class might be the single greatest in college football history. Harris, Leatherwood, Jones and Smith came out of that group, as did four first-rounders in the 2020 draft (Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills and Henry Ruggs III).

    Nobody questions where Nick Saban will rank in the history of the sport. But the assembly line of talent he has built in Tuscaloosa continues to be astounding. The program truly lives up to the cliche about reloading, not rebuilding.

    Despite Alabama having to replace so many key players from its championship run, B/R's Kerry Miller listed the Tide at No. 1 in his early rankings for the 2021 season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Patriots Go Quarterback in Round 1; Select Mac Jones 15th Overall

      Patriots Go Quarterback in Round 1; Select Mac Jones 15th Overall
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Patriots Go Quarterback in Round 1; Select Mac Jones 15th Overall

      Mike Kadlick
      via CLNS Media

      NFL Draft Recap: Alabama ties first-round record; Mac to Patriots; DeVonta to Eagles

      NFL Draft Recap: Alabama ties first-round record; Mac to Patriots; DeVonta to Eagles
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      NFL Draft Recap: Alabama ties first-round record; Mac to Patriots; DeVonta to Eagles

      al
      via al

      Comfortable in own skin, Mac Jones perfect for Patriots

      Comfortable in own skin, Mac Jones perfect for Patriots
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Comfortable in own skin, Mac Jones perfect for Patriots

      al
      via al

      Round 1 Recap: Alabama ties NFL draft record for most first-rounders

      Round 1 Recap: Alabama ties NFL draft record for most first-rounders
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Round 1 Recap: Alabama ties NFL draft record for most first-rounders

      BamaOnLine
      via BamaOnLine