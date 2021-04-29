Ron Rivera Says WFT 'Felt Strongly' Against Moving Up to Draft QB

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team reportedly had no plans to move up in the draft in order to select a quarterback, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Thursday.

We just felt looking at where we are now, with what we're doing, to be patient," he said, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "We felt strongly about [not moving up]. This isn't just a piece. We have a chance to put pieces together."

Washington, which took Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick, brought in veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to lead an offense that finished with 317.3 yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Quarterback duties were split between Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins Jr. in 2020.

The team also re-signed Taylor Heinicke, who made one appearance, and Kyle Allen, who appeared in four games. Rivera said at the start of April that Fitzpatrick would have to compete for the starting job, though, after the first round of the draft, it still remains to be seen who will be on the other side of the fight for the starting gig.