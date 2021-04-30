Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 5

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Never underestimate the power of a veteran castoff pitcher picked up by the San Francisco Giants.

After reviving the likes of Kevin Gausman and Drew Smyly last season, San Francisco is once again working its starting-pitcher magic on both Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood. Both should be considered primary targets on the waiver wire, but since DeSclafani appears in fewer rosters—51 percent to Wood's 56—he gets the nod for the extra availability.

He won't go unnoticed for much longer.

He's five starts into his San Francisco career and owns minuscule numbers in ERA (1.50) and WHIP (0.97). He has 30 strikeouts against just seven walks in 30 innings and went the distance his last time out, punching out nine Colorado Rockies in a shutout.

He is in line to face the San Diego Padres in each of his next two starts (Saturday and next Friday), and while that isn't an inviting matchup, he handled them just fine in his first outing of the season, allowing just four hits and one run across five innings.