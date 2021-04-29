Falcons Rumors: ATL Wants 'The Moon' and More for No. 4 2021 NFL Draft Pick

Dave Martin/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 4 pick in Thursday's NFL draft, a selection that more than a few teams—including those trying to get into the range of one of the top quarterbacks—would like to have.

So how high is the asking price? Well, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, it's astronomical:

"Plenty of teams—I'm talking almost every single team in the league—has called [general manager] Terry Fontenot to find out if they would be willing to trade out of that No. 4 spot. Lots of teams have their eyes on Kyle Pitts. But here's the thing: Atlanta likes Kyle Pitts too at this point. ... The Falcons have yet to receive an offer to trade back that has value. And when I asked what the asking price was around from different teams, I was told, 'The moon, the stars and maybe a couple of planets.'"

As for the debate between taking a talented player like Pitts or a young quarterback to serve as Matt Ryan's eventual successor, Russini reported: "The feeling in Atlanta, today, is that Matt Ryan's got years left. So the idea of a quarterback, or them grabbing one, seems to be dwindling."

It sounds like the Falcons will decide between Pitts and a trade down.

If the Falcons deal the pick, it's likely they'll look for a similar return to what the Miami Dolphins received from the San Francisco 49ers (three first-rounders and a third-rounder). It's unlikely any team would pay that sort of premium unless the quarterback they prefer is available at No. 4.

As for Pitts, he's widely considered to be a generational talent at tight end. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network believes he's the second-best player in the draft, behind only Trevor Lawrence, calling him a "unique talent with the ability to take over a game. He is the definition of a mismatch player."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. also has Pitts No. 2 on his big board, writing that, "Like Lawrence, Pitts has one of the highest grades I've ever given at the position, but he's more than a tight end. He's an offensive weapon who will immediately improve a team picking in the top five."

So it's easy to see why the Falcons would likely be more than happy staying put at No. 4 and taking the tight end. If they don't receive half the Milky Way in a trade, that is.