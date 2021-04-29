Bears Trade Rumors: Chicago 'Badly' Wants to Move Up from No. 20 Draft Pick

Nam Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are reportedly exploring trades to potentially move up from the No. 20 overall pick in Thursday's first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported the Bears "badly" want to move up in the draft order, with their eye likely on one of the class' top quarterback prospects.

