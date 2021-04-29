    Bears Trade Rumors: Chicago 'Badly' Wants to Move Up from No. 20 Draft Pick

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, right, talks with general manager Ryan Pace during NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill. The Bears and every other team around the NFL are staring at a season like no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Veterans started reporting to camps this week. But instead of jumping right into the grind, they're taking a slower approach (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
    Nam Huh/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears are reportedly exploring trades to potentially move up from the No. 20 overall pick in Thursday's first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

    CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported the Bears "badly" want to move up in the draft order, with their eye likely on one of the class' top quarterback prospects.

                      

